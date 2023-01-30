Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2023

A long list of new titles is arriving to Paramount+ next month. As January winds to a close, the streamer has unveiled its complete roundup of series, movies, and Paramount+ originals set to be made available for streaming in February 2023, a list that will give subscribers endless hours of entertainment.

February will see Picard and friends making their final voyage when Star Trek: Pircard returns to Paramount+ for its third and final season. The hit series is created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman and stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, and Evan Evagora. Elsewhere, the Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro-starring original romantic comedy At Midnight is set to premiere. Other titles arriving next month include 40 Days and 40 Nights, Ella Enchanted, From Russia with Love, Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain, Nacho Libre, and the first three Scream movies, which will arrive on the platform ahead of Scream VI's premiere in March. Paramount+ subscribers will also be able to stream the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Next month will also bring to special additions to the streaming library. To celebrate Black History Month, the Paramount+ library will highlight Black voices and stories with a special Black Voices Collection. Since February also marks Valentine's Day, Paramount+ will also boast its first-ever Peak Romance collection, which features over 200 of the best romcoms and love stories in time, including classics like Grease, Dirty Dancing, and Breakfast at Tiffany's, 90s and 00s hits like Clueless, Almost Famous, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Paramount+ Originals like At Midnight, The Lost City, and Bob Hearts Abishola.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in February 2023.