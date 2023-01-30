Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2023
A long list of new titles is arriving to Paramount+ next month. As January winds to a close, the streamer has unveiled its complete roundup of series, movies, and Paramount+ originals set to be made available for streaming in February 2023, a list that will give subscribers endless hours of entertainment.
February will see Picard and friends making their final voyage when Star Trek: Pircard returns to Paramount+ for its third and final season. The hit series is created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman and stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, and Evan Evagora. Elsewhere, the Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro-starring original romantic comedy At Midnight is set to premiere. Other titles arriving next month include 40 Days and 40 Nights, Ella Enchanted, From Russia with Love, Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain, Nacho Libre, and the first three Scream movies, which will arrive on the platform ahead of Scream VI's premiere in March. Paramount+ subscribers will also be able to stream the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah.
Next month will also bring to special additions to the streaming library. To celebrate Black History Month, the Paramount+ library will highlight Black voices and stories with a special Black Voices Collection. Since February also marks Valentine's Day, Paramount+ will also boast its first-ever Peak Romance collection, which features over 200 of the best romcoms and love stories in time, including classics like Grease, Dirty Dancing, and Breakfast at Tiffany's, 90s and 00s hits like Clueless, Almost Famous, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Paramount+ Originals like At Midnight, The Lost City, and Bob Hearts Abishola.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in February 2023.
Feb. 1
The Challenge (Season 36)
40 Days and 40 Nights
5 Card Stud
A Man Called Horse
A Mighty Heart
A Night At The Roxbury
Addams Family Values
Adore
Adventureland
Alfie
Almost Famous
An Ideal Husband
Angela's Ashes
Arrivederci, Baby!
Ashby
Asylum
Avalon
Back Roads
Backstage
Barbarella
Barefoot In The Park
Berlin, I Love You
Bewitched
Big Jake
Birthday Girl
Blue in the Face
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Bright Lights, Big City
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Chaplin
Chasing Amy
Christine
Cinderfella
Cinema Paradiso
City of God
City of Men
Cliffhanger
Committed
Cool World
Coyote Ugly
Critical Condition
Cruel Intentions
Dakota
Days of Heaven
Dead Presidents
Dear White People
Denver & The Rio Grande
Dinner For Schmucks
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Donovan's Reef
Doubt
Downhill Racer
Duplex
Easy Come, Easy Go
Edward Scissorhands
El Paso
Ella Enchanted
Enduring Love
Enemy At the Gates
Event Horizon
Extraordinary Measures
Falling in Love
Fancy Pants
Faster
Fist of Fury
Flame of Barbary Coast
Flight
Footloose
Four Brothers
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Get Bruce!
Goldfinger
Gotta Dance
Gridiron Gang
Hamlet
Harold and Maude
He Said, She Said
Heaven Can Wait
Heller in Pink Tights
Hellfire
House of Sand and Fog
Hurry Sundown
I.Q.
If Beale Street Could Talk
In Old California
In The Bedroom
In the Heat of the Night
Indiscreet
Inherit the Wind
It Started in Naples
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Italian for Beginners
Jailbreakers
Jane Eyre
Jersey Girl
Johnny Suede
Just a Kiss
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Leadbelly
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Let's Dance
Love, Rosie
Mad Hot Ballroom
Malena
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin's Room
Mean Girls
Meet the Navy
Moby Dick
Muriel's Wedding
My Fair Lady
Nacho Libre
Never Say Never Again
No Strings Attached
Nobody's Fool
Only the Strong Survive
Open Season
Orange County
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Pearl Harbor
Rat Race
Red River Range
Rhyme & Reason
Rio Grande
Rio Lobo
Rollerball
Roustabout
Runaway Bride
Sabrina
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Senseless
Serendipity
She's the Man
Sidewalks Of New York
Silverado
Sirens
Some Like It Hot
Spanish Fly
Stealth
Strike!
Summer and Smoke
Tank Girl
Testament
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The April Fools
The Cider House Rules
The Conversation
The Country Girl
The Cowboy and the Lady
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Fighting Seabees
The Gambler
The Great Gatsby
The Great Missouri Raid
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Grifters
The Heart of the Game
The Hours
The Kid
The Kite Runner
The Lookout
The Love Letter
The Loved Ones
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Overland Stage Raiders
The Parallax View
The Piano
The Portrait of a Lady
The Rat Race
The Score
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Station Agent
The Switch
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Tin Star
The To Do List
The Wedding Planner
The Words
There Will Be Blood
Three Days of the Condor
Three Faces West
Tootsie
Trainspotting
Tropic of Cancer
Turbulence
Under Capricorn
Underclassman
Vertical Limit
Waiting to Exhale
We Were Soldiers
Westward Ho
What Women Want
What's Love Got to Do with It
Winchester
Wonder Boys
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
Feb. 2 - Feb. 8
Feb. 2
Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
That Girl Lay Lay
Feb. 4
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
Feb. 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Feb. 6
Devil's Workshop
Feb. 8
Oasis – There We Were...Now Here We Are
VH1s Couples Retreat (Season 1)
Feb. 11 - Feb. 20
Feb. 11
If I Stay
Feb. 15
The Challenge: Australia (Season 1)
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 2)
Feb. 16
The 12th Victim
Feb. 18
Cloverfield
Feb. 19
The Equalizer (Season 3)
Feb. 20
Cyrano
Feb. 22 - Feb. 26
Feb. 22
10 Years Of Noise and Confusion: Oasis Live at Barrowlands
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Formula E Unplugged (Season 1)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 10)
Feb. 25
The Challenge: UK (Season 1)
Feb. 26
The Circus (Season 8)
Sports: Feb. 1 - Feb. 14
Feb. 1
Coppa Italia Quarterfinals
Feb. 2
Coppa Italia Quarterfinals
Feb. 4
NCAA Men's Basketball – Texas Tech @ Baylor
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Feb. 5
PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Professional Bull Riders Competition – Sacramento
NCAA Men's Basketball – Ohio State @ Michigan
Italy's Serie A – Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
Feb. 11
NCAA Men's Basketball – Kansas @ Oklahoma
Barclay's Women's Super League – Manchester City vs. Arsenal
PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Feb. 12
PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Professional Bull Riders Competition – Tulsa
NCAA Men's Basketball – Michigan State @ Ohio State
Feb. 14
UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Bayern Munich, AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Sports: Feb. 15 - Feb. 26
Feb. 15
UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea, Club Brugge vs. Benfica
Feb. 16
UEFA Europa League – Barcelona vs. Manchester United
UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Playoff Round Leg 1
Arnold Clark Cup – Italy vs. Belgium, England vs. Korea Republic
Feb. 18
CBS Sports Special – CROWN
NCAA Men's Basketball – Tennessee @ Kentucky
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Feb. 19
PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)
NCAA Men's Basketball – Ohio State @ Purdue
Arnold Clark Cup – England vs. Italy, Belgium vs. Korea Republic
AFC Champions League Round of 16 (West Region)
Feb. 20
AFC Champions League Round of 16 (West Region)
Feb. 21
UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli
Feb. 22
UEFA Champions League – RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Porto
Arnold Clark Cup – Korea Republic vs. Italy, England vs. Belgium
Feb. 23
UEFA Europa League – Manchester United vs. Barcelona
UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Playoff Round Leg 2
AFC Champions League Quarterfinals (West Region)
Feb. 24
UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Draw
Feb. 25
NCAA Men's Basketball – UConn @ St. John's, Arizona State @ Arizona, Auburn @ Kentucky
Feb. 26
NCAA Men's Basketball – Illinois @ Ohio State, Wisconsin @ Michigan, UCLA @ Colorado
AFC Champions League Semifinals (West Region)
Sports: Throughout February
Italy's Serie A Competition
Barclays Women's Super League Competition
Scottish Professional Football League Competition
Argentina Liga de Fútbol Professional Competition