Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2024
Paramount+ has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in August — from original to licensed content.
The Paramount+ mountain of streamable content is getting even taller! With the final days of July here, the streamer has unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in August 2024
Beginning on Aug. 1, Paramount+ and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to press play on fan-favorite movies like Fatal Attraction, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties and Garfield: The Movie, Miss Congeniality, Pulp Fiction, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. The films are among a long list of titles hitting the platform next month, with August also bringing with it debut of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars and a new season of SEAL Team. Other arriving titles include Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Let's Make a Deal Primetime, and Breathe, among many others.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in August 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Aug. 1
A Time to Kill
Aeon Flux
Airplane II: The Sequel*
Airplane!*
Almost Famous
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
B.A.P.S.
Bad News Bears (2005)
Barbarella*
Black Sunday*
Breakdown
Brooklyn's Finest*
Career Opportunities
Chaplin
City of God*
Coming to America
Cop Land
Cujo*
Daisy Miller*
Double Jeopardy
Election
Emma (1996)
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fresh*
Full Metal Jacket
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Garfield: The Movie
Hardcore Henry*
Hearts Beat Loud
Heist
Hotel for Dogs
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Irena's Vow*
It Could Happen to You
Jacob's Ladder
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Love & Basketball
Miss Congeniality
Monster Trucks
Mousehunt
Naked Gun (1956)
Narc
Once Upon A Time In The West
Orange County
Paid in Full
Paper Moon*
Pulp Fiction
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
School Daze
Season of the Witch
Shaft (2000)
Shaft (2019)
Sleeping with the Enemy
Striptease
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Frozen Ground*
The Italian Job (1969)
The Kid*
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Little Rascals
The Negotiator*
The Net
The Perfect Storm
The Soloist*
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Warriors
Three Days of the Condor
Tombstone
Tommy Boy
Training Day
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Unforgettable
We Bought a Zoo
When Worlds Collide
Zodiac
Aug. 2 - Aug. 15
Aug. 5
American Insurrection*
One Life*
Aug. 6
PD True premiere
Aug. 7
Inside the Factory (Season 6)
Aug. 9
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere
Aug. 10
Together Together*
Aug. 11
SEAL Team final season premiere
Aug. 12
Cabin Fever*
Aug. 14
Aerial Italy (Season 1)
Aug. 16 - Aug. 31
Aug. 16
Let's Make a Deal Primetime
Miss Potter*
RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premiere
Aug. 24
Extra Ordinary*
Aug. 26
Factory Girl*
The Ex*
Sasquatch Sunset*
Aug. 27
Breathe*
Aug. 28
Extreme Airport Africa (Season 1)
Sports
Aug. 2
NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas
NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – Bay FC vs. América
Aug. 3
PGA Tour Originals: Credentials – Travelers Championship
2024 World's Strongest Man Final*
United Soccer League – Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC*
Aug. 4
Lexus US Open of Surfing Kick-Off*
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Ft. Lauderdale*
BIG3 Basketball*
Aug. 6
NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Semifinals
Aug. 10
EFL Championship – Leeds United vs. Portsmouth
EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wycombe Wanderers
The PGA of America REACH Foundation: So All Can Love This Game*
PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*
PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Aug. 11
PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Brooklyn*
BIG3 Basketball*
Aug. 12
EFL Championship – Luton Town vs. Burnley
Aug. 13
Carabao Cup – Sheffield United vs. Wrexham
Aug. 14
Carabao Cup – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough
UEFA Super Cup – Real Madrid vs. Atalanta
Aug. 17
We Need to Talk*
WNBA – Minnesota Lynx @ Washington Mystics*
WNBA – New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces*
Start of Serie A season
Aug. 18
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Nashville*
BIG3 Basketball*
Aug. 24
NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC*
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC*
Serie A – Parma vs. AC Milan
Aug. 25
WNBA – Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky*
PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Austin*
NFL Preseason – Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos*
Aug. 29
UEFA Champions League – League Phase Draw
Aug. 30
Serie A – Inter vs. Atalanta
Aug. 31
Lazio vs. AC Milan
Sports: Throughout August
NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
