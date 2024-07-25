Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2024

The Paramount+ mountain of streamable content is getting even taller! With the final days of July here, the streamer has unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in August 2024

Beginning on Aug. 1, Paramount+ and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to press play on fan-favorite movies like Fatal Attraction, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties and Garfield: The Movie, Miss Congeniality, Pulp Fiction, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. The films are among a long list of titles hitting the platform next month, with August also bringing with it debut of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars and a new season of SEAL Team. Other arriving titles include Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Let's Make a Deal Primetime, and Breathe, among many others.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in August 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).