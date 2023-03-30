Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2023

March is almost over, and things are already looking great over the peak! With April just around the corner, Paramount+ is gearing up for a month full of new additions sure to keep subscribers glued to their seats, with fresh content from just about every genre and titles targeted at every interest.

Paramount+'s April 2023 content list will be marked by plenty of exciting additions, among them the rollout of popular films like American Gigolo, The Godfather, and Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, among many others. Also arriving next month will be two highly anticipated new imaginings of classic films – Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the streamer's anticipated prequel to the beloved musical, and Fatal Attraction, a Paramount+ Original series based around the 1987 Michael Douglas and Glenn Close-starring film. Paramount+ will also be giving fans of animated titles plenty to get excited about, with Rugrats set to return for its second season, a perfect addition for the littlest subscribers, alongside a new season of d Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. Meanwhile, Paramount+ premium subscribers will also be able to livestream the CMT Music Awards when they broadcast next month.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in April 2023.