Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2023
March is almost over, and things are already looking great over the peak! With April just around the corner, Paramount+ is gearing up for a month full of new additions sure to keep subscribers glued to their seats, with fresh content from just about every genre and titles targeted at every interest.
Paramount+'s April 2023 content list will be marked by plenty of exciting additions, among them the rollout of popular films like American Gigolo, The Godfather, and Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, among many others. Also arriving next month will be two highly anticipated new imaginings of classic films – Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the streamer's anticipated prequel to the beloved musical, and Fatal Attraction, a Paramount+ Original series based around the 1987 Michael Douglas and Glenn Close-starring film. Paramount+ will also be giving fans of animated titles plenty to get excited about, with Rugrats set to return for its second season, a perfect addition for the littlest subscribers, alongside a new season of d Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. Meanwhile, Paramount+ premium subscribers will also be able to livestream the CMT Music Awards when they broadcast next month.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in April 2023.
April 1 - April 9
April 1
1984
American Gigolo
As Good As It Gets
Baby Boom
Basic Instinct 2
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Crawlspace
Curse Of The Pink Panther
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fight Club
Fled
Forbidden City Cop
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Heaven's Gate
I Got The Hook-Up
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
Jailhouse Rock
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lifeforce
Lifeguard
Lincoln
Mad Max
Married to the Mob
Mother!
Old School
Out of Time
Planet of the Apes
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Revenge Of The Pink Panther
Ride
Road Trip
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Ronin
Runaway Jury
Shutter Island
Small Soldiers
Son Of The Pink Panther
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Core
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather, Part II (Remastered)
The Help
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
The Long Goodbye
The Woman in Red
Trail Of The Pink Panther
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Wall Street
Wargames
Weekend at Bernie's
Where Hope Grows
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 5
Broad City (Seasons 1-5)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out (Season 15)
The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)
April 9
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys
April 11 - April 19
April 11
Save Me (Seasons 1-2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1-2)
April 12
America in Black
Jeff Dunham: Me The People
Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1-2)
April 14
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
April 19
Cartel Crew (Seasons 1-3)
Crank Yankers (Season 6)
Fairview (Season 1)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
April 21 - April 26
April 21
Cyrano, My Love
April 26
Middlemost Post (Season 1)
Noah's Arc (Seasons 1-2)
The Hills: New Beginnings (Season 2)
Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
YO! MTV Raps Classic (Season 2)
Sports: April 1 - April 13
April 1
NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC
NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Final Four National Semifinals
April 2
Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan
Barclays Women's Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City
High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships
We Need To Talk presented by AT&T
HBCU All-Star Game
April 3
NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Game
April 4
Coppa Italia Semifinals – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
April 5
Coppa Italia Semifinals – Cremonese vs. Fiorentina
April 6
Masters Live
April 7
Masters Live
April 8
Masters Live
Serie A – Lazio vs. Juventus
We Need To Talk at The Masters presented by AT&T
An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship
13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler
The Masters Third Round Coverage
April 9
Masters Live
An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf
The Masters Final Round Coverage
April 11
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, Benfica vs. Inter Milan
April 12
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, AC Milan vs. Napoli
April 13
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1
Sports: April 15 - April 30
April 15
CBS Sports – The Catch
PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)
April 16
PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Start of Campeonato Brasileirão Série A season
April 18
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Napoli vs. AC Milan
April 19
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, Inter Milan vs. Benfica
April 20
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 2
April 22
San Diego Pickleball Open
Formula E
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)
April 23
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)
NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
April 25
Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 – Inter Milan vs. Juventus
April 26
Coppa Italia Semifinals Leg 2 – Fiorentina vs. Cremonese
April 29
AFC Champions League Leg 1 – Al-Hilal vs. Urawa Reds
NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
The American Rodeo
PGA Tour – The Mexico Open at Vidanta (Third and Final Round Coverage)
April 30
PGA Tour – The Mexico Open at Vidanta (Third and Final Round Coverage)
Arnold Strongman Classic
Sports: Throughout April
Italy's Serie A competition
NWSL competition
Barclays Women's Super League competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Combate Global competition
Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition