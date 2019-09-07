It’s the dog days of summer, and Netflix is preparing for the chillier temperatures by stocking its streaming library with new movies, TV shows, and Netflix original titles. This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be able to browse through a total of six new titles set to be added beginning on Friday, meaning that there is plenty to binge-watch over the weekend.

Among the additions set to be rolled out throughout the weekend is a new Netflix original perfect for the family, the return of a popular Spanish-language teen crime series, and the third season of comedy that promises plenty of laughs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

On Friday, Sept. 6, Netflix is bringing Tony Hale and Tony Biaggne’s critically acclaimed children’s book Archibald’s Next Big Thing to life in the form of a children’s series of the same name.



Executive produced by Hale, the series is “a fresh comedy about the importance of being present and celebrating the journey, not just the destination.” It follows the adventures of of Archibald Strutter, a chicken who ‘yes-ands’ his way thru life, which often leads him astray, though he always finds his way back home.

Article 15

IPS officer Ayan Ranjan will fight against India’s caste system when Article 15 is stocked in the Netflix library on Friday.



The film follows Ranjan, who, raised throughout Europe, only has a “bookish and exotic” understanding of India. After a horrific crime against three Dalit minor girls from a lower caste village occurs, Ranjan sees the grim realities of caste discrimination come to light.



Given a limited release in June of this year, Article 15 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Sayani Gupta.

Elite: Season 2

The sophomore season of popular Netflix original series Elite is headed to the streaming giant on Friday.



The Spanish-language teen crime series is set at Las Encinas, a private school where the children of rich Spanish families go. The students’ cushy lives are changed when three working-class children have to attend Las Encinas after their own school is destroyed in an earthquake. To make matters more difficult, there is a murder at the school, and it is not clear who committed it.



In the wake of the student’s death, Season 2 will see another student vanish, allegiances shift, and new friends joining the drama.

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Netflix is taking another look at the most iconic rappers and rhymes of the ’90s in Season 3 of original series Hip-Hop Evolution.



The popular series features interviews with influential MCs, DJs, and moguls which trace hip hop’s dynamic evolution from the 1970s through the 1990s. It is hosted by rapper and broadcaster Shad and has won won a Peabody Award and an International Emmy.



Headed to the streaming giant on Friday, Season 2 will focus on Tupac, Biggie, Lil’ Kim, and Jay-Z, all of whom blazed a trail into the ’90s.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

Jack and his not so adventurous father, Michael, are back for Season 3 of Netflix original series Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.



Based on the comedic viewpoints of Jack Whitehall, the Netflix original series follows Jack, who embarks on the trip of a lifetime with his father. Setting off on a journey across South East Asia, the father-son duo partake in a series of adventures, mishaps and escapades with two very different perspectives.



Season 3 of the series, set to be available for streaming on Friday, will see Jack settling down in Los Angeles and attempting to convince his father to move the United States by showing him what the American West has to offer.

The Spy

Netflix is taking viewers back to the 1960’s in new original series The Spy.

Based he real-life story of former Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, The Spy is set in the ’60s and tells the story of Cohen, who successfully goes undercover in Syria and becomes close enough to ambitious military leaders and their rich friends to earn a game-changing level of trust about Syria’s biggest anti-Israel secret initiatives.



Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Noah Emmerich, Hadar Ratzon Rotem, and Waleed Zuaiter and written and directed by Emmy-winner Gideon Raff and Légende Films, the 6-epsiode limited series will be available for streaming on Friday.

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news. As new titles are added to the stream in library, a single title will sadly be making its exit, meaning that subscribers should get their last stream in before it’s gone for good.



Leaving 9/6/19:

Honey 3