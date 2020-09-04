Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 4)

Another weekend means a fresh slate of content headed to Netflix's streaming library, though this time, the streamer is keeping things on the lighter side. After rolling out dozens of additions at the beginning of the month, Netflix will be pressing on the brakes as this weekend will only see four new titles, three of them Netflix originals, being added. Although this weekend’s additions are few, they mark just the latest to join the streamer’s impressive content catalog in the month of September. Less than a week into the month, Netflix has dropped more than a dozen new titles, many originals, including several heavy-hitters. This weekend alone will feature the highly anticipated debut of Netflix’s adaptation of author Iain Reid's debut novel, I'm Thinking of Ending Things. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Away' Netflix is venturing into space on Friday, Sept. 4 with the debut of its new emotional drama, Away. The series follows Emma Green as she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, forcing her to leave behind her husband and teenage daughter when they need her the most. Created by Andrew Hinderaker, Away stars Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, and Talitha Bateman.

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Netflix's take on author Iain Reid's debut novel, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, is headed to the streaming library on Friday. Based on Reid's critically acclaimed novel, the film follows a young woman who joins her boyfriend on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm, where they become trapped during a snowstorm, which prompts her to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. The film is directed and written by Charlie Kaufman and stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis.

'The Lost Okoroshi' After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, director Abba Makama's The Lost Okoroshi is headed to Netflix on Friday. The film follows Raymond, a security guard who doesn't enjoy his job and begins experiencing visions of his Nigerian ancestors. Transforming into an Okoroshi ancestral masquerade spirit, he sets out on a spiritual journey.

'Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2' The second chapter of Lucky and her friends' new adventure is headed to Netflix on Friday when Part 2 of Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy drops. Based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and a spinoff of Netflix's animated series Spirit Riding Free, the second part of the will see the PALS returning to the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy for a new term, which will bring with it mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school.

