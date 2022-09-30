Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 30)
This weekend as September comes to a close and October begins, Netflix is jumping in on the fun of spooky season by giving subscribers plenty of treats. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the Netflix streaming library ill be packed to the brim with dozens of new arrivals, with a total of 49 new additions being stocked this weekend. This weekend's list of incoming content includes seven Netflix original series and films, including Kid Cudi's Entergalactic and Idris Elba's Human Playground.
Netflix also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Entergalactic'
Netflix's new original animated series Entergalactic hits the streaming library on Friday, Sept. 30. Created by Kid Cudi and based on his upcoming album of the same name, Entergalactic follows Jabari, a streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success, and Meadow, his cool new photographer neighbor, as they navigate navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.prevnext
'Floor is Lava: Season 3'
Netflix is bringing the nostalgia this weekend with a throwback to everyone's favorite childhood game: the floor is lava. On Friday, the streamer is set to debut the third season of its hit competition series Floor is Lava. The hit Netflix original series follows a group of contestants as they partake in the ultimate obstacle course: a real-life version of floor lava. Vying for the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize, teams must navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from various objects. In Season 3 the 15 new teams will have to fight to race to the top of a towering volcano.prevnext
'Human Playground'
Netflix will take subscribers on an adventure to some of the world's most beautiful and challenging locations when Human Playground debuts on Friday. Narrated by Idris Elba, who also serves as executive producer, the "epic new documentary series" explores the origins and evolution of play across the globe. Human Playground comes from the team behind international best seller Before They Pass Away.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 9/30/22
Anikulapo – NETFLIX FILM
Phantom Pups – NETFLIX FAMILY
Rainbow – NETFLIX FILM
What We Leave Behind
Avail. 10/1/22
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
Avail. 10/2
Forever Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend will be marked by a heavy list of losses. As September comes to an end and October begins, Netflix will say goodbye to 22 titles, including all seasons of the hit series Schitt's Creek.
Leaving 9/30/22
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Leaving Oct. 2
Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6
What was added this week?
Avail. 9/26/22
A Trip to Infinity -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/27/22
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 9/28/22
Blonde – NETFLIX FILM
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Inheritance
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/29/22
The Empress – NETFLIX SERIES