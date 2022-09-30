Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 30)

This weekend as September comes to a close and October begins, Netflix is jumping in on the fun of spooky season by giving subscribers plenty of treats. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the Netflix streaming library ill be packed to the brim with dozens of new arrivals, with a total of 49 new additions being stocked this weekend. This weekend's list of incoming content includes seven Netflix original series and films, including Kid Cudi's Entergalactic and Idris Elba's Human Playground. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Entergalactic' Netflix's new original animated series Entergalactic hits the streaming library on Friday, Sept. 30. Created by Kid Cudi and based on his upcoming album of the same name, Entergalactic follows Jabari, a streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success, and Meadow, his cool new photographer neighbor, as they navigate navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City. prevnext

'Floor is Lava: Season 3' Netflix is bringing the nostalgia this weekend with a throwback to everyone's favorite childhood game: the floor is lava. On Friday, the streamer is set to debut the third season of its hit competition series Floor is Lava. The hit Netflix original series follows a group of contestants as they partake in the ultimate obstacle course: a real-life version of floor lava. Vying for the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize, teams must navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from various objects. In Season 3 the 15 new teams will have to fight to race to the top of a towering volcano. prevnext

'Human Playground' Netflix will take subscribers on an adventure to some of the world's most beautiful and challenging locations when Human Playground debuts on Friday. Narrated by Idris Elba, who also serves as executive producer, the "epic new documentary series" explores the origins and evolution of play across the globe. Human Playground comes from the team behind international best seller Before They Pass Away. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 9/30/22

Anikulapo – NETFLIX FILM

Phantom Pups – NETFLIX FAMILY

Rainbow – NETFLIX FILM

What We Leave Behind Avail. 10/1/22

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man Avail. 10/2

Forever Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend will be marked by a heavy list of losses. As September comes to an end and October begins, Netflix will say goodbye to 22 titles, including all seasons of the hit series Schitt's Creek. Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley Leaving Oct. 2

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6 prevnext