Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 3)

The first weekend of September is here, and Netflix is stocking even more new additions in its streaming library. This weekend, subscribers of the streaming giant will be treated to four new titles, all of which are Netflix originals, and include everything from a new 12-episode teen mystery to an animated series perfect for the family. This weekend’s additions will also include the first batch of episodes of Money Heist‘s fifth and final season.

This weekend’s new additions join dozens of others that were made throughout the week. The streamer closed out August with last-minute additions like Sparking Joy and UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties, before kicking off September with dozens of new titles. Now streaming in Netflix’s library are titles like Labyrinth, Dear John, all three House Party movies, and even School of Rock. Netflix also kicked off the month with a few new original titles, including How to Be a Cowboy and Q-Force. These titles were just the first in a long list of additions set to make their way to the streaming library this month. You can see the full list of what’s headed to Netflix’s content catalog in September 2021 by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix offers three subscription plans — the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Dive Club’

Netflix is taking subscribers to Cape Mercy in its new 12-episode teen mystery drama Dive Club. Slated for a Friday, Sept. 3 premiere, the series follows a group of skilled teenage divers who race to investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing. The series stars Miah Madden, Georgia-May Davis, Aubri Ibrag, Sana’a Shalk, and Mercy Cornwall.

‘Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1’

https://youtu.be/htqXL94Rza4

Friday marks the beginning of the end for one of Netflix’s most beloved Spanish-language original series. On Friday, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) debuts the first part of its two-part fifth and final season. The fan-favorite series is entered around “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, requiring him to recruit eight people to him carry out the mission. With the team having been shut in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, in Season 5, the Professor will be at risk. The crew will also face an enemy unlike any they’ve ever seen — the army — as their grand heist turns into war. Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa.

‘Sharkdog’

Netflix is gearing up to welcome a new pet to the family. On Friday, the streamer’s latest Netflix Family title, Sharkdog, drops in the streaming library. The animated series from Singaporean creator Jacinth Tan, boasting 20 seven-minute episodes, follows 10-year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog, who is half shark and half dog, as they take on silly and messy adventures.

‘Worth’

Netflix’s Sara Colangelo-directed film Worth debuts on the streaming platform on Friday. Based on true events and adapting the memoir What Is Life Worth by Kenneth Feinberg, the film is set during the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and stars Michael Keaton as Feinberg, an attorney and mediator who is appointed by Congress to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Together with his team, Feinberg is assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims and “the near-impossible task of determining the worth of a life.” Along with Keaton, the film also stars Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini, and Victor Slezak.

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix is kicking off this month’s departing titles on a light note. On Friday, the first of the departing titles will make their exit when the streamer bids farewell to the film Kicking and Screaming. It will be followed by several more departures in the coming days.

Leaving 9/6/21:

Midnight Special

Leaving 9/7/21:

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving 9/11/21:

Turbo

Leaving 9/12/21:

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

What was added this week?

Avail. 8/31/21:

Sparking Joy – NETFLIX SERIES

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/1

How to Be a Cowboy – NETFLIX SERIES

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Avail. 9/2/21:

Afterlife of the Party – NETFLIX FILM

Final Account

Q-Force – NETFLIX SERIES