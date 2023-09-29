Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Sept. 29)

This weekend, Netflix will say goodbye to September and hello to October by dropping dozens of new titles in its streaming library. Beginning on Friday, Sept. 29 and continuing through Sunday, Oct. 1, the streaming giant's content catalogue is set to grow by 41 TV shows and movies, including four Netflix originals, with additions such as Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, Choona, and new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Choona' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge." prevnext

'Do Not Disturb' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Ayzek, who has been a waiter on ferries for years, becomes unemployed due to the pandemic and eventually finds a job at a hotel on the night shift, however who knows what will happen to Ayzek on his first night." prevnext

'Love Is Blind: Season 5' (new episodes) Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant's individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key – whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world – including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they'd left behind? Starting September 22, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:

Week 1 (Friday, Sept 22): Epsiodes 1-4

Week 2 (Friday, Sept 29): Episodes 5-7

Week 3 (Friday, Oct 6): Episodes 8-9

Week 4 (Friday, Oct 13): Episode 10 (finale)" prevnext

'Nowhere' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Mia (Anna Castillo) is a pregnant woman who, together with her husband, flees a totalitarian country hiding in a sea container. After being forcibly separated, she must fight for her survival when a violent storm throws her into the sea. Alone and adrift in the middle of the ocean, Mia will face every issue to save her daughter's life and reunite with her partner." prevnext

'Power Rangers Cosmic Fury' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "The newest installment in the Power Rangers saga, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury follows the team from Power Rangers: Dino Fury who embarks on a new journey into outer space. As they navigate their way through this new territory, they will uncover new Cosmic abilities and work together to fend off the return of the infamous villain Lord Zedd and save the universe." prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 10/1/23

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's streaming library is undergoing some major changes this weekend. As the streamer kicks off a new month with a long list of new arrivals, it will be making room for October's new additions by giving more than a dozen other titles the boot on Saturday. Leaving 9/30/23

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies Leaving 10/1/23

The Rental prevnext