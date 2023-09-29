Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Sept. 29)
Netflix wraps up its September content list and drops the first titles from its October 2023 content list this weekend.
This weekend, Netflix will say goodbye to September and hello to October by dropping dozens of new titles in its streaming library. Beginning on Friday, Sept. 29 and continuing through Sunday, Oct. 1, the streaming giant's content catalogue is set to grow by 41 TV shows and movies, including four Netflix originals, with additions such as Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, Choona, and new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Choona'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge."
'Do Not Disturb'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Ayzek, who has been a waiter on ferries for years, becomes unemployed due to the pandemic and eventually finds a job at a hotel on the night shift, however who knows what will happen to Ayzek on his first night."
'Love Is Blind: Season 5' (new episodes)
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant's individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key – whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world – including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they'd left behind?
Starting September 22, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:
Week 1 (Friday, Sept 22): Epsiodes 1-4
Week 2 (Friday, Sept 29): Episodes 5-7
Week 3 (Friday, Oct 6): Episodes 8-9
Week 4 (Friday, Oct 13): Episode 10 (finale)"
'Nowhere'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Mia (Anna Castillo) is a pregnant woman who, together with her husband, flees a totalitarian country hiding in a sea container. After being forcibly separated, she must fight for her survival when a violent storm throws her into the sea. Alone and adrift in the middle of the ocean, Mia will face every issue to save her daughter's life and reunite with her partner."
'Power Rangers Cosmic Fury'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 29
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "The newest installment in the Power Rangers saga, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury follows the team from Power Rangers: Dino Fury who embarks on a new journey into outer space. As they navigate their way through this new territory, they will uncover new Cosmic abilities and work together to fend off the return of the infamous villain Lord Zedd and save the universe."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 10/1/23
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix's streaming library is undergoing some major changes this weekend. As the streamer kicks off a new month with a long list of new arrivals, it will be making room for October's new additions by giving more than a dozen other titles the boot on Saturday.
Leaving 9/30/23
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies
Leaving 10/1/23
The Rental
What was added this week?
Avail. 9/25/23
Little Baby Bum: Music Time -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/26/23
Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/27/23
Encounters -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Overhaul (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Street Flow 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/28/23
Castlevania: Nocturne -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love is in the Air (AU) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY