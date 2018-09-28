Fall is officially here, and Netflix is stocking its streaming library this weekend with a handful of new additions.

With the crisp air making it tempting to stay indoors, streaming giant Netflix is giving subscribers every excuse to stay inside with a mug of hot chocolate, where they will be able to escape into the terrifying, animated, and sometimes blissful worlds of the newest additions.

This weekend, subscribers will be able to brush up on their cooking skills with a new season of Chef’s Table, cower beneath the covers while watching The 3rd Eye, or bubble up some laughs with one of the number of new comedies.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend.

Chef’s Table: Volume 5

Netflix original documentary series Chef’s Table returns with volume five on Friday, Sept. 28.



The popular series profiles the most renowned chefs around the globe, gaining so much popularity that it gave way to spinoff series Chef’s Table: Pastry. In season 5, the documentary will introduce the audience to four innovative chefs who are shaking up the food culture in Philadelphia, Istanbul, Bangkok and Barcelona.

Hold the Dark

Starring Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgard, and James Badge Dale, Hold the Dark is promising to send chills down the spines of viewers.



The Netflix film tells the story of a naturalist who travels to a remote Alaskan village to search for a pack of wolves that took a local boy, but his search leads him to discover a harrowing mystery surrounding the village and its demons.



Hold the Dark will be available for streaming on Friday.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

Jack and his not so adventurous father, Michael, are back on the road in season two of Netflix original series Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.



The second season of the popular series, headed to Netflix’s streaming library on Friday, will see the father-son duo tackling Europe, including the Bavarian Alps, Istanbul, Budapest, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

Lost Song

Stocking another anime series in their library, original series Lost Song will be available for streaming on Friday, Sept. 28.



The series, a co-production between LIDEN FILMS and Dwango, tells the story of two young women who are both burdened and blessed by the power of song in the war-torn kingdom of Neunatia.

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

Tech-savvy teens Austin, Parker, Tamra, and Trey are back for season two of Reboot: The Guardian Code.



The Netflix original series, headed to the Netflix library on Friday, will enter into its second season with Megabyte, Hexadecimal, and the evil Sorcerer still at large and the Guardians facing new threats both at home and online.

Skylanders Academy: Season 3

Season three of Skylanders Academy is headed to Netflix on Friday.



Based on Activision Blizzard’s Skylanders game franchise, season three see Spyro and the Skylanders forging unexpected alliances, taking on new adventures and, straddling the line between good and evil.

The 3rd Eye

Netflix film The 3rd Eye is bringing the scares just ahead of the official month of Halloween.



The film follows two sisters who move back into their childhood home following the death of their parents, but there move is not as peaceful as they would have wished. One sibling claims to be able to see a dark presence in the home, leading her sister to consult a psychic.



The 3rd Eye will be available to stream on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Netflix is closing out September strong, adding a number of other titles in addition to the ones listed above.



Avail. 9/28/18:

El Marginal: Season 2

Forest of Piano

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Made in Mexico

Two Catalonias



Avail. 9/30/18:

Big Miracle