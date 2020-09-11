Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 11)

Coming off of the long Labor Day weekend, Netflix is entering a new weekend of September with brand new content headed to its streaming library. After rolling out several titles throughout the week, the streaming giant will pack its streaming library with seven additional titles, five of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials. These new additions come amid a month packed to the brim with fresh content. In late August, Netflix officially unveiled the full list of September additions, which includes a total of 64 originals. Unfortunately, September is also coming with some heavy losses, as a number of fan-favorites will be taking their final bow, among them That '70s Show, which departed the platform on Sept. 7, and Person of Interest, which leaves on Sept. 22. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Duchess Katherine Ryan's debut scripted series, The Duchess, is headed to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 11. The series, in which Ryan also stars, follows a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London and her powerful and problematic choices. She finds herself weighing whether to have a child with her nemesis: her daughter's dad, begging the question: Can two wrongs make another right?

'Family Business: Season 2' On Friday, Netflix is stocking Season 2 of its original series Family Business. The comedy series, which debuted on the streamer in 2019, follows failed entrepreneur Joseph, who decides change his kosher butcher shop, inherited from his father, into the first marijuana coffee shop in France after learning that weed is about to be legalized "for sure." Family Business stars Jonathan Cohen, Gérard Darmon, Julia Piaton, Ali Marhyar, Olivier Rosemberg, Liliane Rovère, Tamar Baruch, Zina Esepciuc, and Enrico Macias.

'Pets United' A group of selfish pets will find themselves stranded in their luxury hotel and teaming up with an unlikely ally when Pets United, Netflix's latest animated series, drops on Friday. The series follows a group of spoilt, selfish pets, led by glamour pussy cat Belle, who are stranded in their luxury hangout Pampered Pets when the machines that run Robo City go wild and take over, forcing humans to flee for their lives. In an effort to survive and save their homes, city, and the world, these pampered pooches must join forces with "lowly" street dog Roger and other strays.

'Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2' Ash and Goh are back and are continuing their travels as they research Pokémon with Professor Cerise in Part 2 of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the series follows Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum, who, after achieving his goal of becoming a Pokémon Master, travels back to his home of Pallet Town in Kanto, where he befriends fellow trainer Goh. Together, they are hired by Professor Cerise to work for his new research lab.

'Se busca papá / Dad Wanted' A thrill-seeker tween girl will go to great lengths to sign up for a BMX competition in Se Busca Papá, or Dad Wanted. Headed to Netflix on Friday, the Netflix original film follows 12-year-old Blanca, who has a fierce determination to enter an upcoming BMX competition. When her mom forbids her from doing so, she decides to cast an actor for the role of her dad.

What else is being added this weekend? Along with the five titles mentioned above, Netflix will be stocking two others this weekend. These two titles are the only titles headed to the streaming giant that are not Netflix originals. Avail. 9/11/20:

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2 prevnext