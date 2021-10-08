Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 8)

The weekend is here, and Netflix is helping subscribers relax with a fresh slate of content headed to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 9 new titles to its library. Of the new additions, seven are Netflix original series, films, and specials, with the streamer set to stock a total of 88 Netflix originals in October alone.

Some of this weekend’s new titles, as well as the dozens of originals set to be added later this month, are part of the annual Netflix and Chills streaming lineup. That list of series and films is an annual lineup put up by Netflix, offering up some of the spookiest titles for the Halloween season. This year’s lineup includes everything from the final season of Lucifer and Midnight Mass, both of which debuted in September, to the upcoming releases of Night Teeth and You Season 3. You can check out the full Netflix and Chills lineup by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘A Tale Dark & Grimm’

Netflix is adding a new title to its Netflix Family library on Friday, Oct. 8 with A Tale Dark & Grimm. Based on the best-selling book by Adam Gidwitz, the series follows Hansel and Gretel, who in this series are not peasants, but rather royalty. After their father threatens to chop off their heads, they venture away from home and venture out on a journey “to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after” that takes them through a number of other classic Grimm fairy tales, during which they encounter witches, warlocks, dragons, and even the devil himself. The series stars Raini Rodriguez and Andre Robinson as Hansel and Gretel, with other voice actors including Scott Adsit, Ron Funches, Erica Rhodes, Adam Lambert, Eric Bauza, Tom Hollander, Missi Pyle, and Nicole Byer.

‘Family Business: Season 3’

The third season of Netflix’s original series Family Business kicks off on Friday! The comedy series, which debuted on the streamer in 2019, follows failed entrepreneur Joseph, who decides change his kosher butcher shop, inherited from his father, into the first marijuana coffee shop in France after learning that weed is about to be legalized “for sure.” In Season 3, the Hazans are whisked off to a remote monastery where they must contend with volatile captors, a mind-bending new product line and a doozy of a family secret. Family Business stars Jonathan Cohen, Gérard Darmon, Julia Piaton, Ali Marhyar, Olivier Rosemberg, Liliane Rovère, Tamar Baruch, Zina Esepciuc, and Enrico Macias.

‘Pretty Smart’

Netflix’s anticipated comedy Pretty Smart arrives on the platform this week! The original series follows Chelsea, a book-smart Harvard-educated intellectual and inspiring novelist who is forced to move in with her bubbly sister and her three eccentric roommates – personal trainer Grant, former lawyer turned healer Solana, and social media influencer Jayden – after she is dumped by her boyfriend. The 10-episode first season, set to premiere on Friday, also stars Olivia Macklin, Gregg Sulkin, Cinthya Carmon, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 10/8/21:

Grudge / Kin – NETFLIX FILM

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister – NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/9/21:

Blue Period – NETFLIX ANIME

Insidious: Chapter 2

What’s leaving this weekend

After a week that just saw a single title depart, Netflix is opting to keep the trend going by keeping its library intact this weekend, as no titles will be departing. This doesn’t necessarily mean that subscribers should breathe a sigh of relief, as there is still plenty of time in the month, during which numerous titles will depart Netflix for good.

Leaving 10/14/21:

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Leaving 10/15/21:

The Creative Brain

Leaving 10/17/21:

U Turn

Leaving 10/20/21:

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

What was added this week?

Avail. 10/4/21:

On My Block: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/5/21:

Escape The Undertaker – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/6/21:

Bad Sport – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible – NETFLIX SERIES

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/7/21:

The Billion Dollar Code – NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME