Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Netflix is filling subscribers’ bags with plenty of treats. This weekend, the streaming giant will be rolling into the month of October with a bang, adding a total of eight new titles, all originals, to its streaming library.

Among the new additions are a few titles promising to boil up plenty of scares, though the streaming giant keeps it a bit more light-hearted for some festive children’s series. Not everything is all about scares this weekend, though. Along with the fear-inducing additions, the weekend will also see the returns of several fan-favorite series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month. Looking for something a little spookier? Click here to see all of the Halloween titles set to be added this month.

Big Mouth: Season 3

Get ready for more raging hormones, cringey puberty developments, and fantastical looks at human reproductive systems when Big Mouth debuts its third season on Friday, Oct. 4.



Season 3 of the animated Netflix original series will continue to explore what it’s like going through puberty now, with continued focus on human sexuality and everything around it as it tackles issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and more.



Along with the returning cast, Season 3 will see the additions of Westworld star Thandie Newton, who lends her voice to Missy’s new Hormone Mistress, and Ali Wong, who arrives as the voice of a new student who makes everyone at Bridgeton Middle School question their sexuality.

Creeped Out: Season 2

The first weekend of October wouldn’t be complete without a few scares, and Netflix is getting the month started out right with the second season premiere of Creeped Out.



The British-Canadian anthology horror turned Netflix original series geared towards families follows a masked figure known as “The Curious” that collects tales of dark magic, otherworldly encounters and twisted technology. Each tale features a new setting, stories, and characters, though they are each connected.



The 10-episode second season will feature more creepy apps, wishes gone wrong, and portals to another dimension.

In the Tall Grass

Putting the scare in the month of October, Netflix will be dropping a new original horror film whose trailer has already creeped viewers out.



In the Tall Grass, based on Stephen King and Joe Hill’s novella of the same name, follows siblings Becky and Cal, who find themselves lost in a field of tall grass after they hear the cries of a young boy lost in the field. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found.



Set to be added to the streaming giant on Friday, the two-minute-long trailer released in September drew plenty of scares, giving the film the potential to join the ranks of other nightmare-inducing Netflix originals The Haunting of Hill House and Typewriter.

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

After debuting in the UK in August, Season 5 of Peaky Blinders is making its way stateside!



Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the fifth season of the Steven Knight-created British crime drama sees the Shelbys grappling in the aftermath of the Wall Street crash of 1929. Due to the fact that they invested their legitimate money, they are seriously affected. Meanwhile, the Great Depression means the stakes are even higher for Tommy, confronts new threats to his power from younger family members and fascist rivals.



Returning cast members will be joined by newcomers Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley, Brian Gleeson as Jimmy McCavern, Neil Maskell as Winston Churchill, Kate Dickie as Mother Superior, Cosmo Jarvis as Barney, and Emmett J Scanlan as Billy Grade.

Raising Dion

A mother will find the normal drama of motherhood complicated when her son develops superpowers in the new Netflix original series Raising Dion.



Based on the 2015 comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu, the series follows Nicole, a single mother attempting to raise her son Dion following the death of her husband, Mark. Her job is complicated, however, when Dion begins to manifest superhero-like abilities. With the help of her late husband’s best friend Pat, Nicole must attempt to keep her son’s gifts a secret and protect him from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.



Raising Dion stars Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Michael B. Jordan, and Jason Ritter.

Super Monsters: Season 3

The Super Monster are back for new fun-filled adventures in Season 3 of Netflix’s children series Super Monsters.

The children’s animated series and Netflix Family original follows a group of preschool kids who are the children of famous monsters as they attempt to master their special powers. Season 3 will see the group learning new lessons and making new friends while exploring the world around them in Pitchfork Pines.



Set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday, the new season follows on the heels of Super Monsters Seasons 1 and 2, Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs, Super Monsters and the Wish Star, and Super Monsters Furever Friends.

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

Doubling up on the Super Monsters fun, Netflix on Friday will also be unveiling a brand new Halloween-themed special to the animal children series.



Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween sees the Super Monsters sharing their Halloween traditions with Vida before attending a Día de los Muertos party in the Howlers’ backyard.



Vida’s First Halloween joins other Super Monsters specials Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs, Super Monsters and the Wish Star, and Super Monsters Furever Friends.

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

A group of monster hunters are on a quest to save the world in the new Netflix original Legend Quest: Masters of Myth.



Based on the characters created by Mexican animator Ricardo Arnaiz and part of he Leyendas animated franchise, the Mexican animated fantasy comedy-horror series follows Leo San Juan who, along with his ghostly friends Teodora, Don Andres, and Alebrije, set out on a quest to save the world after the inhabitants of his Mexican village are attacked by a host of otherworldly creatures.



Created for Netflix and produced by Ánima Estudios, Legend Quest: Masters of Myth will be available for streaming on Saturday, Oct. 5.