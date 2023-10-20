Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Oct. 20)

Netflix is continuing to bring subscribers new titles from its October 2023 content list, and this weekend, the streamer is dropping 10 new additions in its library. This weekend's roster of fresh content, all Netflix original series and films, includes everything from Season 7 of the hit series Big Mouth to a new season of Elite, the premiere of the documentary Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris, and more. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Big Mouth: Season 7' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Big Mouth is a 10-episode, half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll (Kroll Show, The League) and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney (John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, Saturday Night Live) lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph (Maya & Marty, Bridesmaids), Jason Mantzoukas (The League, Lady Dynamite), Jordan Peele (Keanu, Key and Peele), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Documentary Now!), Jenny Slate (Girls, Lady Dynamite) and Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer) are among those who lend their voice to the series." prevnext

'Creature' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Creature, an epic story that takes place in the final era of the Ottoman Empire dwells on one of the most fundamental questions of mankind, "death and afterlife". Ziya, an adventurous, rebellious, thriving and smart, young medical student has the insatiable desire to become an excellent physician and to find cure to infectious diseases. Ziya's path crosses with Ihsan, a fellow medical doctor, balancing the fine line between genius and insanity. He is the only person who truly understands Ziya's ambitions. However these two estranged, wounded souls will pay the price for the forbidden experiment they were brave enough to conduct. The ancient encryption they have tried to decrypt could let all hell break loose." prevnext

'Disco Inferno' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA's hottest disco." prevnext

'Doona!' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Doona! is a coming-of-age romance between an ordinary college freshman and a former K-pop idol who meets at a sharehouse." prevnext

'Elite: Season 7' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In this new season, Omar is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel's death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy. Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar's journey we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells. Elite's season 7 will tackle mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance." prevnext

'Flashback' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A yoga teacher's life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves." prevnext

'Kandasamys: The Baby' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "The in-laws head to Mauritius for the birth of their grandchild and stir up comic trouble in this fourth installment of the Kandasamy franchise." prevnext

'Old Dads' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987." prevnext

'Surviving Paradise' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Twelve contestants think they are going to have the summer of their lives, living the life of luxury in a clifftop, oceanside villa. What they don't know is that they'll have to start with nothing, living in the woods without any lavish amenities. Through friendships and alliances, they'll team up to fight their way into the villa for a chance at the $100,000 grand prize." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Although no titles will be leaving Netflix this weekend, the streamer is planning an exodus of titles at the end of the month, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final watch of the below titles before they leave for good. Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2 prevnext