Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 2)

The first full weekend of October is being celebrated with a round of new additions at Netflix. This weekend, the streaming giant will be stocking a grand total of 11 new titles, all of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new additions will begin appearing in the library on Friday, joining the dozens of other titles that were added on Oct. 1. Many of the new additions are part of the streamer's "Netflix & Chills" lineup. That lineup is a list of titles to help get subscribers ready for the scares of Halloween, officially helping to kick off the spooky season. Making sure that there is something for everyone, Netflix is even adding a kid-friendly Halloween-themed title this weekend. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween' Cory Carson is getting in on the Halloween fun when Netflix stocks a new spinoff of its popular animated children series Go! Go! Cory Carson on Friday, Oct. 2. A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween finds Cory and Freddie hunting down the prized king-sized candy bars, though they are left wondering if all of the yummy treats are worth the trek to the spooky side of town. The new series is the latest addition to Go! Cory Carson!. Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series first debuted on the streamer in January of this year and follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills. The series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam and Maisie Benson.

'Emily in Paris' Netflix's anticipated Lily Collins-starring series Emily in Paris is headed to the streaming giant on Friday. The series follows Collins' Lily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who lands her dream job at a marketing firm in Paris. Her move to Paris brings more than just a new locale and job, as Emily finds her life filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she "juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances." The series is created by Darren Star and, along with Collins, stars Samuel Arnold, Lucas Bravo, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

'Song Exploder' Netflix is bringing the acclaimed podcast Song Exploder to the small screen with the debut of its new docuseries of the same name. From host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville the series explores how some of the world's greatest musicians they brought one of their songs to life. With each episode featuring a different artist – Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ty Dolla Sign among them – Song Exploder features in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings. The series will be available for streaming on Friday.

'Vampires vs. the Bronx' A young group of friends from the Bronx will find themselves fighting to save their neighborhood from vampires in Netflix's newest original film, Vampires Vs. the Bronx. The horror comedy, from director Oz Rodriguez, is among the titles in the streamer's "Netflix & Chill" lineup. The film stars Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamaño, Jeremie Harris, Adam David Thompson, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins, and Zoe Saldaña.

'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet' After narrating the popular docuseries Our Planet, David Attenborough is returning to narrate Netflix's latest nature-themed documentary, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet. Serving as Attenborough's "witness statement for the natural world" and set to debut on Sunday, Oct. 4, the film sees Attenborough recounting "his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future." Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe in his more than 90 years of life.

