Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 16)

A new weekend at Netflix means new titles for the streamer’s subscribers, and this week, nine new additions are headed to the streaming library. Although this week's additions are on the lighter aside, they join more than a dozen titles that were added throughout the week, as well as several dozen that have been added throughout the first half of October. Among this weekend's additions are six Netflix original series, films, and specials, including Dream Home Makeover, which may even inspire viewers to get started on their own home projects. The streamer will also be dropping its docuseries The Chicago 7. For those hoping to find offerings that are a bit spookier to help them prepare for Halloween, Netflix has unveiled a complete Halloween streaming guide of titles, aptly dubbed "Netflix & Chills." That list can be viewed by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Dream Home Makeover' The team behind Studio McGee is helping real families make their dream come true on Friday, Oct. 16 with the debut of Dream Home Makeover. The six-episode series follows interior designers Syd and Shea McGree as they tackle different home design projects with a variety of budgets in each 30-minute episode, all while embodying their motto: make life beautiful. prevnext

'La Révolution' What if the French Revolution didn't happen the way we were told? That is the question Netflix is asking in its new French original series. Set in 1787 France, La Révolution follows the French Revolution as seen through the eyes of Joseph Guillotin, the future inventor of the infamous guillotine. While investigating a series of mysterious murders, he discovers a mysterious disease plaguing the aristocracy of France, driving them to murder ordinary people and leading to a rebellion. The series will be available for streaming on Friday. prevnext

'The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3' Jack, June, Quint, and Dirk are back in action in Book 3 of The Last Kids on Earth. Based on the New York Times bestselling series of the same name by Max Brallier, the Netflix family series follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers living anything but average lives. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the group lives in a decked-out treehouse where they spend their time playing video games, feasting on candy, and, just as every kid does, battling zombies. Set for a Friday release, Book 3 will find the group continuing to live it up with their monster allies, though a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun. prevnext

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Netflix is revisiting one of the most notorious trials in history in its newest film, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Directed and scripted by Oscar and Emmy winner Aaron Sorkin, the film chronicles the peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention that into a fatal clash with police officers and the National Guard. Protest organizers Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden, and Bobby Seale were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in U.S. history. The film, set to debut on Friday, is already being dubbed an Oscars contender by some critics. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 10/16/20:

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

Unfriended Avail. 10/18/20:

ParaNorman prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Thankfully, the addition of new titles this weekend does not come with a heavy loss, as only a single title will be bowing out of the streaming library. On Saturday, The Green Hornet will be making its exit, meaning fans should get a final watch in before it’s gone for good. Subscribers may want to think about fitting in a final watch of the below titles as well, all of which are set to exit later this month. Leaving 10/19/20:

Paper Year Leaving 10/22/20:

While We're Young Leaving 10/26/20:

Battle: Los Angeles Leaving 10/30/20:

Kristy prevnext