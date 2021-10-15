Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 15)

After stocking a long list of new titles this week, Netflix is preparing to refresh its streaming library with even more new content. This weekend, the streaming giant is poised to add a total of 12 new titles to its content catalogue, expanding on its already impressive list of additions that have arrived this month.

Perhaps the biggest title headed to the library this week is Season 3 of You, the Lifetime-turned-Netflix series that follows Joe Goldberg, who will find himself struggling to settle into a suburban life with Love and their child. The series has been a major hit for the streamer and originally made its way to Netflix in December 2018 following its September 2018 premiere on Lifetime. Other incoming titles this weekend include South Korean drama My Name, Season 4 of little things, a new batch of Cocomelon episodes, and another popular Netflix Family title. For those hoping for spookier titles to help kick off Halloween celebrations, check out the streamer’s Netflix and Chills lineup here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘My Name’

After finding major success with its original series Squid Game, another Netflix original South Korean drama is headed to the streaming library this week! On Friday, Oct. 15, the streamer is adding My Name, a crime-thriller that revolves around Jiwoo, a woman who joins a drug cartel and becomes a mole in the police force to avenge her father’s death. Directed by Kim Jin-min, My Name stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun.

‘Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween’

Just a month after stocking a new title in its Netflix Family library to great success, Sharkdog and his friends are returning for more wild adventures in the special Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween. Set for a Friday premeire, the title is a spinoff of Sharkdog, an animated series that follows 10-year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog, who is half shark and half dog, as they take on silly and messy adventures. In Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween, Sharkdog finds himself needing to save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster after he hears the spooky legend of the “Fearsome Fog.”

‘You: Season 3’

https://youtu.be/xAN1ThhTWsE

Nearly two years after its second season premiered, Netflix’s hit thriller You is returning to the streaming platform for its third outing. Set for a Friday premiere, the third season will pick up in the aftermath of the events of the Season 2 finale, with Joe and Love settling into their lives in suburbia with their newborn daughter. Surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers, trouble is brewing in their relationship as Joe commits himself his new role as a husband and dad but fears “Love’s lethal impulsiveness” all while setting his sights on his latest obsession: the woman next door.

What else is being added this weekend

Avail. 10/15/21:

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle – NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us – NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World – NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

The Trip – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/16/21:

Misfit: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY

Victoria & Abdul

What’s leaving this weekend

This weekend, only a single title is leaving, with U Turn making its exit on Sunday. While this weekend’s departures are light, Netflix is preparing to shed a little extra weight by month’s end. This means that subscribers may want to give the following films and series a final watch before they disappear from the streaming library for good.

Leaving 10/20/21:

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving 10/21/21:

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving 10/23/21:

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving 10/27/21:

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving 10/28/21:

Pup Star

What was added this week

Avail. 10/11/21:

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Going in Style

The King’s Affection – NETFLIX SERIES

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Avail. 10/12/21:

Bright: Samurai Soul – NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Avail. 10/13/21:

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt – NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You – NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Avail. 10/14/21:

Another Life: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris – NETFLIX FILM