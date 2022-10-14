Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 14)

After stocking a long list of new titles this week, Netflix is preparing to refresh its streaming library with even more new content. This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be treated to 10 new additions from the October 2022 content list, including seven new Netflix original series and films. Among the new titles coming to the streaming library will be The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Everything Calls for Salvation, and Take 1, making for a weekend full of bingeing. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Everything Calls for Salvation' A young man will undergo one of the most intense and formative experiences of his life when Netflix's new original series Everything Calls for Salvation premieres. The new show, described by the streamer as "a dramedy on existential discomfort," centers around 21-year-old Daniele, who after a psychotic crisis wakes up in the dormitory of a psychiatric ward. Housed with five other roommates whom he thinks he has nothing in common, and pressured by doctors, Daniele's life is changed forever by what he learns in the week of his involuntary stay. Everything Calls for Salvation premieres on Friday.

'Take 1' Netflix is stocking its first-ever original musical reality series on Friday. In Take 1, some of the best Korean artists – Yim Jae-beom, Yoo Hee-yeol, Park Jung-hyun, Rain, AKMU, MAMAMOO, and Sumi Jo -will attempt to give the best live performance they can muster. With a countdown clock ticking, they must pull out all of the stops are they prepare for their performances, for which they only get a single take.

Black Butterflies – NETFLIX SERIES

Holy Family – NETFLIX SERIES

Mismatched: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES October 15

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen's Umbrella – NETFLIX SERIES October 16

Dracula Untold

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, Netflix will bid farewell to a single title when the horror film Sinister 2 exits the streaming library on Saturday. Although this weekend's losses are light, as October continues, Netflix will give the ax to several other currently streaming titles, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final binge. Leaving Oct. 21

Yes, God, Yes Leaving Oct. 22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3 Leaving Oct. 26

Begin Again Leaving Oct. 27

