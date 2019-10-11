This weekend, the Netflix library is getting a little bigger. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 10 new titles to its library, giving subscribers plenty of options to keep them curled on the couch with their next binge as the days grow cooler.

This weekend’s possible-binge watches are offering up plenty of titles for subscribers to add to their queue, including forays back into the world of one fan-favorite series that came to a conclusion six years ago, a little something that promises plenty of scares, and even kid-friendly options to help even the youngest of subscribers remain entertained.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month. Click here to see all of the Halloween titles set to be added this month.

‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’

Six years after the AMC series came to a close, Breaking Bad is returning to TV screens with the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.



Written and directed by Vince Gilligan, creator of the original series, El Camino picks up after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, and finds Jesse — played by Aaron Paul — seeking the help of his friends Skinny Pete and Badger to try and escape from Albuquerque, New Mexico.



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 11.

‘Fractured’

Netflix is stocking a new thriller in its library on Friday with the debut of Fractured.



The film, which had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in September, tells the story of a husband Ray, wife Joanne, and daughter Peri whose weekend holiday comes to a terrifying end when they pull into a rest stop on the drive home and Peri is hurt in an accident. After Peri is admitted to the hospital for treatment, Ray wakes up after passing out from exhaustion only to discover that his wife and child, along with all records of them, have disappeared. Ray sets out on a desperate mission to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them, uncovering the sinister motives of the hospital staff along the way.



Directed by Brad Anderson, the film stars Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky, Adjoa Andoh, and Lucy Capri.

‘Haunted: Season 2’

Getting ready for some spine-tingling scares as real people recount their unsettling run-ins with all things paranormal in the second season of Netflix original series Haunted.



From the executive producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenon that continue to haunt them.



The series, which first premiered in October of last year, features dramatic re-enactments as people recount their terrifying run-ins.

‘Insatiable: Season 2’

One of Netflix’s most controversial series is returning for its second season. On Friday, the Debby Ryan-starring Netflix original Insatiable will premiere its sophomore run.



Originally debuting on Netflix in August of 2018, the series follows a teen bullied for her size who undergoes a dramatic weight loss after she is punched in face and has her jaw wired shut. After returning to school, she sets out on a mission of revenge.



Season 2 will see Patty dealing with her haunted past, her struggle to be “good,” and inner demons. Meanwhile, Bob helps her cover up Christian’s murder, but his loyalties will be tested.



During its freshman season, Insatiable drew backlash from viewers, with some accusing it of body-shaming, and critics claiming that it was “one of the cruelest and most poorly crafted shows.” Some even called for the series’ cancellation, stating that it “perpetuates not only the toxicity of diet culture, but the objectification of women’s bodies.”

‘YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2’

On Friday, Netflix is traveling back to the magical land of YooTopia, where five cuddly pals travel around the world and use teamwork and special gadgets to help other animals and trouble and make more friends, in the second season premiere of YooHoo to the Rescue.



In the second season, YooHoo and his can-do crew will travel the globe to help animals in need in a series of magical missions.



Co-produced by Aurora World and Mondo TV, the series is the third TV series based on the YooHoo & Friends franchise, and will serve as the reboot of the franchise. The series marked the first Netflix Original Series from South Korea.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

In addition to the titles mention above, Netflix will be stocking five more in its library.



Avail. 10/11/19:

The Forest of Love – NETFLIX FILM

La influencia – NETFLIX FILM

Plan Coeur: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch – NETFLIX FILM



Avail. 10/12/19:

Banlieusards – NETFLIX FILM

What Was Added This Week?

This weekend’s additions join several others that were made throughout the week, meaning that there’s plenty of new options to press play on.



Avail. 10/7/19:

Match! Tennis Juniors – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Water Diviner



Avail. 10/8/19:

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween – NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 10/9/19:

Rhythm + Flow – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 10/10/19:

Ultramarine Magmell – NETFLIX ANIME