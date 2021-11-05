Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 5)

After spooking subscribers with a weekend of bingeing filled with its Netflix and Chills titles, Netflix is hitting the brakes on its scary content. This weekend, the streamer will be adding a total of 13 new titles to its content catalog, including one of the first from its 2021 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup.

This weekend will prove to be an exciting one for subscribers, as it will see new seasons of two popular titles. On Friday, both Big Mouth, the Netflix original adult animated coming-of-age sitcom, and Narcos: Mexico, the streamer’s hit crime drama, will be returning to the platform with new batches of episodes. This weekend will also see the debut of several new titles to the library, including Love Hard, The Unlikely Murderer, and Father Christmas is Back, the latest title from the streamer’s holiday lineup. That holiday lineup, which can be viewed by clicking here, will see new Netflix original series and films arriving in the library through Christmas Day, helping get subscribers into the spirit of the season.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Big Mouth’: Season 5

https://youtu.be/ynONJOneEoM

Get ready for more raging hormones, cringy puberty developments, and fantastical looks at human reproductive systems, because Big Mouth is returning for its fifth outing on Netflix this weekend! Co-created by Nick Kroll and his childhood friend and writing partner Andrew Goldberg, and loosely based on their own adolescent experiences, Big Mouth follows the adventures of several young teens undergoing the trials of puberty with the help of their “hormone monsters,” and a few other zany personifications. Season 5, slated to be available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 5, will document the time from “No Nut November” to New Years Eve and take on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, as Nick’s lovebug Walter pushes him to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm. Other characters will also have lovebugs, like Jessi’s lovebug Sonya, who, appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Big Mouth features a voice cast including Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Jessi Klein, and more, with newcomers including Brandon Kyle Goodman, Pamela Adlon, and Keke Palmer.

‘Love Hard I’

It may only be November, but Netflix is already doubling down on its holiday content, with the new original film Love Hard debuting this week. The film stars Nina Dobrev as hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie, who falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app only to discover she’s been catfished when she decides to surprise him for the holidays. According to Netflix, “this lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.” In addition to Dobrev, Love Hard stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, and Heather McMahan. It will be available for streaming on Friday, Nov. 5.

‘Narcos: Mexico’: Season 3

https://youtu.be/hhZBDO0CKJo

Netflix’s drug cartel saga Narcos: Mexico is returning to Netflix for Season 3, its final season. The series, originally slated to be the fourth season of Narcos but given the greenlight for its own spinoff series premiere, explores the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel, headed by Gellardo, as American DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico. In the final 10-episode season, set for a Friday premiere, a new generation of cartel leaders will vie for power as journalists hunt for truth. Meanwhile, government agents will walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 11/5/21:

A Cop Movie – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Club – NETFLIX SERIES

Glória – NETFLIX SERIES

Meenakshi Sundareshwar – NETFLIX FILM

The Unlikely Murderer – NETFLIX SERIES

We Couldn’t Become Adults – NETFLIX FILM

Yara – NETFLIX FILM

Zero to Hero – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/6/21:

Arcane – NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Avail. 11/7/21:

Father Christmas is Back – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this weekend?

This weekend, Netflix will be saying goodbye to two titles. On Friday, the film The Late Bloomer exits, followed by Sleepless on Sunday. The two titles are part of a lengthier list of titles set to exit the streaming library this month.

Leaving 11/10/21:

A Single Man

Leaving 11/11/21:

Fruitvale Station

Leaving 11/14/21:

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leaving 11/15/21:

Safe House

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/1/21:

The Claus Family – NETFLIX FILM

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Avail. 11/2/21:

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ridley Jones: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/3/21:

The Harder They Fall – NETFLIX FILM

Lords of Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/4/21:

Catching Killers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY