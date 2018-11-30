Netflix is sliding into December not by putting presents under the tree, but by adding a sleigh full of new titles to its streaming library.

As November rolls to a close, signaling the end of fall and the near start of winter, and as Santa begins to pack his sleigh with all of the toys and gifts he will deliver this year, Netflix has its own trick up its sleeve to help celebrate the holidays. Throughout the weekend, the streaming giant will be stocking its library with new movies, originals, and TV series for every binger’s delight, and there is a handful of Christmas-themed additions to help spread the Christmas cheer.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles will be leaving before the end of December.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Santa is making another stop at Netflix well before Christmas, dropping off a present for lovers of holiday films that is promising to break the internet: A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, the sequel to the 2017 film that took social media by storm.



“A year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown, the two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding – but their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she’s cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season, but the future of the kingdom,” a synopsis for the film reads.



A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding will be available for streaming beginning Friday, Nov. 30.

Baby

On Friday, Netflix will debut its second Italian original series, Baby.



Loosely based on a real-life story, the series centers on Chiara and Ludovica, two teen girls and promising students at one of Rome’s most elite private high schools. In their search for identity and in an effort to rebel, they lead a scandalous double life by night in the underground world of prostitution.



The coming-of-age story is based on the 2014 discover of two high school girls from Rome’s wealthy residential Parioli district who were selling sex to purchase designer clothes and electronics. The case led five arrests, including the mothers of both of the teenagers.



The series has already surrounded itself in controversy, with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation accusing it of glamorizing human trafficking.

Death by Magic

Netflix is dipping its toes into the history of magic with British magician Drummond Money-Coutts.



Death by Magic, set to be added to the streaming library Friday, sees Coutts uncovering the stories of magicians who died performing the most dangerous stunts ever attempted. As Coutts travels the world to investigate their deaths and find answers as to what went wrong, he also shares his magic with those he meets along the way.



The series will also see Coutts paying homage to the craft by recreating the stunts where others have failed, including being buried alive under tons of wet concrete, playing a game of Russian roulette, and escaping from a collision with a speeding steam train.

Rajma Chawal

An internet-rookie father will plunge into the world of social media in an attempt to aid his faltering relationship with his son in new Netflix film Rajma Chawal.



The Hindi-language title, which had its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, is set in the Chandni Chowk historic quarter of India’s capital Delhi and follows a father who attempts to reconnect with his son by creating an online persona of a young woman.



Produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar with Leena Yadav directing, the film stars well-known veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Keeping with the true spirit of the holidays, Netflix isn’t going light this weekend when it comes to the Christmas-themed additions, stocking The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Friday.



In the holiday special, bakers from around the country will put their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations and vie for the title of America’s Best Amateur Baker.

The World Is Yours

Adding a new original film to the library, French comedy The World Is Yours will be available for streaming beginning Friday.



The film centers on small time drug dealer François, who, in his bid to achieve his dream of running a Mr. Freeze franchise, takes one final job involving Spain before calling it quits. Unknowing to him, the Illuminati and his overbearing mother become involved in the gig.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Avail. 11/30/18

1983 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for Family: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy as Lazzaro – NETFLIX FILM

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiempo compartido – NETFLIX FILM



Avail. 12/1/18

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle – NETFLIX FILM

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga – NETFLIX FILM

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little



Avail. 12/2:

The Lobster

Latest Holiday Additions

The Princess Switch

“One week before Christmas, Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy, a ‘commoner’ from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa’s helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret’s fiance, the dashing Prince.”



The Christmas Chronicles

“The Christmas Chronicles, a holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus nd director Clay Kaytis, tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”