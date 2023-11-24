Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Nov. 24)

Netflix subscribers exhausted after those delicious Thanksgiving feasts and Black Friday shopping can sit back and relax with a weekend full of fresh streaming content. After stocking up its offerings throughout the week with things like Leo and Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix is checking even more titles off its November 2023 content list beginning Friday, promising to bring viewers a half dozen new titles to binge. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Nearly Normal Family' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The Sandell family is a normal family consisting of the priest Adam, the lawyer Ulrika and their 19-year-old daughter Stella. They live a seemingly perfect life in a polished residential suburb outside of Lund. One day, everything changes when Stella ends up in custody, accused of murder. Her devastated parents don't know what to do. What has happened? They want to help Stella at any cost, but do they really know their daughter? Or each other? Based on the book A Nearly Normal Family by Mattias Edvardsson."

'DOI BOY' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A refugee builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client's risky scheme that might lead to a better life."

'I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Juan Pablo travels with his girlfriend Valentina to study a PhD in Literature in Barcelona. But before he leaves Mexico, he gets involved in a criminal network, which inspires him to write the novel of his dreams, while his life takes absurd and sinister turns. Based on the novel by Juan Pablo Villalobos, and directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra ('I'm No Longer Here')."

'Last Call for Istanbul' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Last Call For Istanbul is a story about New York, love and second chances... Serin and Mehmet, who meet by chance at the airport on their way from Istanbul to New York, are dragged into an unforgettable night of excitement, desire and temptation in New York. While they are spending the best moments of their lives together, there is only one problem: they are both married."

'My Demon' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Chaebol heiress Do Do Hee is an adversary to many, and Jung Koo Won is a powerful entity superior to humans. However, one day, Jung Koo Won loses his powers. Forced to collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain them, sparks of romance begin to fly between them as they embark on this journey together."

'Wedding Games' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Eva is a successful executive and very down to earth. Alex is brilliant, and dreams of creating games. They really love each other. But on the eve of their wedding, Alex gets into a series of confusions as he tries to arrive in time for the ceremony. Now, Eva and Alex will need to do the impossible. And they will still have to find out if they were really made for each other. Silvio Guindane makes his directorial debut. Cast: Dan Ferreira and Dandara Mariana."

What's leaving this weekend? Although Netflix's list of departing titles this weekend is vacant, with November quickly drawing to a close, several titles are still on the chopping block. Leaving 11/29/23

Disappearance at Clifton Hill Leaving 11/30/23

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air