Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Nov. 17)

Netflix is giving subscribers more than just a few options for their next binge. This weekend, the streamer is adding nine new titles to its library from its November 2023 content list, with this weekend's list of additions including everything from its anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a revival of the popular film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, to CoComelon Lane and more. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'All-Time High' (Photo: Xavier Baler / Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Youss is a master con artist. During a poker game that doesn't go his way, he meets Stéphanie, a crypto millionaire, and spots the perfect opportunity to clear his debts. He tries to get closer to her, but he's not the only one..." prevnext

'Believer 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A Netflix action crime film about the deadly war between Detective Won Ho (Cho Jin-woong) still chasing Mr. Lee, the missing Rak (Oh Seung-hoon), the reappeared Brian (Cha Seung-won), and Big Knife (Han Hyo-joo) who has come from China to resolve the situation." prevnext

'CoComelon Lane' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "CoComelon Lane explores the lives of beloved preschooler JJ and his best friends (Cody, CeCe, Nina, Bella, and Nico) as they experience life's "big moments" as little kids. From the excitement of going to your first swim lesson to getting your first haircut, JJ – speaking directly to the audience for the first time! – invites little ones to join their favorite CoComelon characters as they celebrate life's special milestones of growing up." prevnext

'The Dads' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children." prevnext

'The Queenstown Kings' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After his father's death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams." prevnext

'Rustin' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "The architect of 1963's momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom. Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground's Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald." prevnext

'Sagrada Familia: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood." prevnext

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley." prevnext

'Stamped from the Beginning' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's New York Times bestseller to the screen with Stamped From the Beginning. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi's National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history. Williams' documentary adaptation uses an innovative animation process that blends live action with the art of the era to illuminate figures and moments both well-known and obscure, both historical and contemporary. Leading female academics and activists such as Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Jennifer L. Morgan, and Dr. Kendi guide viewers through a searing account of how racist tropes and imagery were developed and enshrined in American culture. Directed and produced by Williams (Cassandro, Music by Prudence, Love to Love You, Donna Summer), Stamped From the Beginning is executive produced by Dr. Kendi and NAACP Image Award winner Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane)." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's streaming library may have already suffered a few losses this month, but this weekend, no titles will be exiting the streamer. This will give subscribers plenty of time to fit in a final watch of the below titles, all of which are set to depart by the end of the month. Leaving 11/22/23

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1 Leaving 11/29/23

Disappearance at Clifton Hill Leaving 11/30/23

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air prevnext