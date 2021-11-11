Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 12)

A new weekend means a new round of additions headed to the Netflix streaming library. This weekend, the streaming giant will be placing three new titles in its ever-growing content catalogue, including two licensed titles and new episodes of one Netflix original series.

Although Netflix is keeping things light this weekend in regards to new additions, the streaming library has already been packed full of new titles. As the streamer wrapped up its October 2021 content list, it began preparing its November 2021 content list, with the first additions of the month including everything from 21 Jump Street to Moneyball to Snakes on a Plane. The month has also seen the additions of things like Big Mouth Season 5, Narcos: Mexico Season 3, and Passing, as well as the first titles from Netflix’s Here for the Holidays streaming lineup. You can view Netflix’s full list of holiday titles by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)’

New episodes of The CW’s hit fantasy drama Legacies are headed to Netflix on Friday, Nov. 12. Created byJulie Plec and acting as a spin-off of The Originals, which itself was a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, Legacies follows Hope Mikaelson, the now-teenage daughter of Niklaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, and Kaylee Bryant. The new Season 3 episodes come as the series currently airs its fourth season on The CW.

‘Arcane (new episodes)’

Arcane, the new animated series from Netflix and Riot Games, returns to the platform with new episodes on Saturday, Nov. 13. Set in the League of Legends universe and described as an “event series,” the show follows Vi and Jinx, sisters who are both Champions in League of Legends. Amid the backdrop of the conflict between the cities of Piltover and Zaun, Vi and Jinx find themselves fighting on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions. The series initially premiered on Netflix on Nov. 6, with new episodes arriving weekly. It features a voice cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Kevin Alejandro.

‘Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Netflix is kicking off the holiday season in perfect fashion. On Sunday, Nov. 14, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You arrives on the streaming platform. Based on her iconic Christmas song, the 2017 film centers on a young Mariah, who desperately wants a puppy for Christmas. In an effort to prove she is responsible, Mariah pet-sits a mischievous puppy named Jack, but it’s not long before the playful pooch turns the Careys’ Christmas family holiday upside down. The film features Carey’s music and narration.

What’s leaving this weekend?

While Netflix typically strays away from bidding farewell from large numbers of titles on weekends, this weekend is a little different. The streaming giant will be parting ways with a total of six titles this weekend, with seasons of several fan-favorite series set to make their exits.

Leaving 11/14/21:

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! the movie

K-On!: Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/9/21:

Swap Shop – NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/10/21:

Animal – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Passing – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/11/21:

Love Never Lies – NETFLIX SERIES

Red Notice – NETFLIX FILM