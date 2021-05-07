Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 7)
We're headed into the weekend, and Netflix is making sure to start things off right with a slate of fresh content headed to the streaming library. This weekend, as you sit back and relax, you can click "play" on any of the six new titles the streaming giant will be dropping. The new titles, which will begin appearing in the library on Friday, includes the highly anticipated premiere of Jupiter's Legacy, the return of one original series, and even a new poignant film.
Although this weekend's additions are relatively slim, they join several others the streamer made throughout the week. On Tuesday, Netflix stocked the second season of Selena: The Series, its series about life and career of late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla. This week even saw a brand new true crime documentary with the Wednesday addition of The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, which chronicles one journalists hunt for the truth behind the case that captivated the world in the late 1970s. Of course, these titles joined dozens of others already made this month, and Netflix still has plans to roll out dozens more before May is over. For a preview of what’s to come in May 2021, check out the full list here.
'Girl from Nowhere: Season 2'
Netflix's Thai-language anthology series Girl From Nowhere is returning for Season 2. Originally debuting in August 2018, the series follows Nanno, a girl who transfers to different schools and has the ability to expose everyone's different stories of hypocrisy. In Season 2, set to debut on the streamer on Friday, May 7, "Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she's not alone."
'Jupiter's Legacy'
A generation of superheroes are passing the torch on in Netflix's new original series Jupiter's Legacy. Set to debut on Friday, and based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, the epic superhero drama centers on a group of superheroes, who, after keeping mankind safe for nearly a century, must look to their children to continue the legacy. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply. The series stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, and Ian Quinlan.
'Milestone'
Netflix's poignant film Milestone is headed to the streaming library Friday. The film follows Ghalib, a recently bereaved, middle-aged truck driver who, in the midst of coping with a personal tragedy, faces the threat of losing his job to a young recruit, all while his truck touches the 500,000 kilometers mark - a record at his company.
'Monster'
A 17-year-old's world will come crashing down around him as he finds himself in a complex legal case in Netflix's new film Monster. Based on the 1999 young adult novel of the same name by Walter Dean Myers and originally premiering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Monster follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon, a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school who finds himself facing life in prison after he is charged with felony murder. The film stars Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim "A$AP Rocky" Mayers, Nasir "Nas" Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington.
'Mine '
Two women will encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies will topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy in Netflix's new original series Mine. Korean drama is set to debut on the streamer on Saturday, May 8 and stars Lee Bo-young, Kim Seo-hyung, and Lee Hyun-wook.
'Sleepless'
The 2017 action thriller film Sleepless is hitting Netflix Saturday. The film follows a Las Vegas cop who attempts to rob a drug shipment from a casino kingpin. When the heist goes wrong, however, his son is kidnapped. Sleepless stars Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Scoot McNairy.
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, only two titles will be leaving the streaming library, with both The Chosen Ones and House at the End of the Street departing on Friday. Given that this is only the beginning of the month, though, several more titles are slated to leave before May comes to a close, including the below mentioned titles.
Leaving 5/10/21:
Quartet
Leaving 5/14/21:
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving 5/18/21:
Trumbo
Leaving 5/29/21:
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
What was added this week?
Avail. 5/4/21:
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/5/21:
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/6/21:
Dead Man Down