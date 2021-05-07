Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 7)

We're headed into the weekend, and Netflix is making sure to start things off right with a slate of fresh content headed to the streaming library. This weekend, as you sit back and relax, you can click "play" on any of the six new titles the streaming giant will be dropping. The new titles, which will begin appearing in the library on Friday, includes the highly anticipated premiere of Jupiter's Legacy, the return of one original series, and even a new poignant film.

Although this weekend's additions are relatively slim, they join several others the streamer made throughout the week. On Tuesday, Netflix stocked the second season of Selena: The Series, its series about life and career of late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla. This week even saw a brand new true crime documentary with the Wednesday addition of The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, which chronicles one journalists hunt for the truth behind the case that captivated the world in the late 1970s. Of course, these titles joined dozens of others already made this month, and Netflix still has plans to roll out dozens more before May is over. For a preview of what’s to come in May 2021, check out the full list here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.