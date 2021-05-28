Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 28)

Netflix is marking the final weekend of May in a low-key way. While the streamer is known for dropping dozens of new titles at a time, this weekend will only see three new additions headed to the streaming library. The new titles include a new family-friendly title, a new batch of episodes for one fan-favorite series, and the final season of another Netflix original. Although this weekend's fare is light, the titles join others that were made throughout the week. Some of those recently added additions include the culinary docuseries High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America and the streamer's latest true crime addition, Nail Bomber: Manhunt. Earlier in the month, Netflix stocked titles like The Woman in the Window, Love, Death & Robots, the final season of Castlevania, and a new season of its spooky series Haunted. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Dog Gone Trouble' Netflix is spinning the family-friendly tale of a dog named Trouble. The streamer's latest Netflix Family additions, Dog Gone Trouble, arrives in the streaming library on Friday, May 28, offering up the perfect entertainment for families this weekend. The animated addition follows Trouble, a pooch leading a privileged and pampered life until his life is abruptly turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets. prevnext

'Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2' Netflix is finally treating fans to a new batch of Lucifer episodes. On Friday, the streamer the second half of Lucifer Season 5, the devilishly delightful series that follows the bored and unhappy Lord of Hell who resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom in favor of the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles. In Part 2 of Season 5, God himself will make the trip to Earth, and "secrets will be revealed, sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same." Season 5 marks the penultimate season for the beloved series, with Netflix having announced in June 2020 that Lucifer will end after Season 6. prevnext

'The Kominsky Method: Season 3' Netflix is officially bidding farewell to The Kominsky Method. On Friday, the streamer is premiering the third and final season of its beloved original series, which stars Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor-turned-acting coach in Hollywood, and Arkin as Norman Newlander, Sandy's agent. In Season 3, Sandy will be dealing with a difficult loss all while also being dealt, a daunting financial obligation an important reunion, and a major career boost. Along with Douglas, the Chuck Lorre-created series stars Sarah Baker as Mindy, Sandy's daughter, and Last Man Standing's Nancy Travis as Lisa, Sandy's new student. Danny DeVito and Ann-Margret also have recurring roles. prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 5/29/21:

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love After this weekend, there will still be a single day left in the month, and unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, Monday, May 31 will prove to be a big one for departing titles. On Monday, a total of 21 titles will be exiting the streaming library, meaning this weekend is your last chance to fit in a final watch of the below-listed titles. Leaving 5/31/21:

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting... prevnext