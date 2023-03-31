Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 31)
love is blindThis weekend, March ends and April begins, and Netflix is marking the change in a big way. As subscribers settle in for the weekend, the streaming giant is dropping dozens of new titles, a mix of both licensed and original content from its March 2023 and April 2023 content lists. The new additions, which includes six Netflix original series and films, feature everything from new episodes of Love is Blind Season 2 to the premiere of the streamer's new series Copycat Killer, with licensed films including Inception, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Zombieland also joining the mix.
Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Copycat Killer
Premiere Date: Friday, March 31
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator."
'Kill Boksoon'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 31
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Hired by the killing agency MK Ent., Gil Boksoon is both a killer with a 100% success rate and a mother of her teenage daughter, Jae-young. While Boksoon might be a seasoned assassin, she struggles with parenting. When it is about time to renew her contract with her agency, she makes up her mind to retire to repair the relationship with her daughter. While on her final assignment, before notifying the company of her decision regarding the contract, Boksoon discovers a secret about the mission and breaks the rule that killers must try to execute all assignments regardless of the circumstances. Now she becomes the target of her agency and the entire hitman industry."
'Love Is Blind: Season 4'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 31 (new episodes weekly)
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."
Starting March 24th, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday across 12 episodes, following the couples' journey for love:
Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5
Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8
Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11
Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12
'Murder Mystery 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 31
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 3/31/23
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
Avail. 4/1/23
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson's War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys Season 1
Hoarders Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Weathering
Zombieland
Avail. 4/2/23
War Sailor Limited Series
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 3/31/23
30 Minutes or Less
Brokeback Mountain
Leaving 4/1/23
21
30 Minutes or Less
A Sort of Family
Akbar Birbal
Bal Ganesh
Big Daddy
Brokeback Mountain
Cyborg 009 VS Devilman Limited Series – 3 Episodes
Daddy Day Camp
Daddy Day Care
Daddy's Little Girls
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
God Calling Season 1
Grease
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It
Labyrinth
Made of Honor
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Monsters vs. Aliens
Oblivion
Penguins of Madagascar...
Pinky Memsaab
Raw
Resurrection: Ertugrul Seasons 1-4
RV
Seabiscuit
Seven Pounds
Small Chops
Tabula Rasa – Netflix Original Removal
That Winter, the Wind Blows Season 1
The American Game
The Aviator
The Bye Bye Man
The F**k-It List
The Interview
The Little Vampire
The Longest Yard
The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Trap
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tree House Tales
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Unknown
Zathura: A Space Adventure
What was added this week?
Avail. 3/28/23
InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
Mae Martin: SAP – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/29/23
Emergency: NYC – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unseen – NETFLIX SERIES
Wellmania – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/30/23
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke – NETFLIX SERIES
Unstable – NETFLIX SERIES