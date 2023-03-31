Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 31)

love is blindThis weekend, March ends and April begins, and Netflix is marking the change in a big way. As subscribers settle in for the weekend, the streaming giant is dropping dozens of new titles, a mix of both licensed and original content from its March 2023 and April 2023 content lists. The new additions, which includes six Netflix original series and films, feature everything from new episodes of Love is Blind Season 2 to the premiere of the streamer's new series Copycat Killer, with licensed films including Inception, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Zombieland also joining the mix. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Copycat Killer Premiere Date: Friday, March 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator."

'Kill Boksoon' Premiere Date: Friday, March 31

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Hired by the killing agency MK Ent., Gil Boksoon is both a killer with a 100% success rate and a mother of her teenage daughter, Jae-young. While Boksoon might be a seasoned assassin, she struggles with parenting. When it is about time to renew her contract with her agency, she makes up her mind to retire to repair the relationship with her daughter. While on her final assignment, before notifying the company of her decision regarding the contract, Boksoon discovers a secret about the mission and breaks the rule that killers must try to execute all assignments regardless of the circumstances. Now she becomes the target of her agency and the entire hitman industry."

'Love Is Blind: Season 4' Premiere Date: Friday, March 31 (new episodes weekly)

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind." Starting March 24th, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday across 12 episodes, following the couples' journey for love:

Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5

Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8

Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11

Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12

'Murder Mystery 2' Premiere Date: Friday, March 31

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding."

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 3/31/23

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2 Avail. 4/1/23

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson's War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys Season 1

Hoarders Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Weathering

Zombieland Avail. 4/2/23

War Sailor Limited Series

What's leaving this weekend?

30 Minutes or Less

Brokeback Mountain Leaving 4/1/23

21

30 Minutes or Less

A Sort of Family

Akbar Birbal

Bal Ganesh

Big Daddy

Brokeback Mountain

Cyborg 009 VS Devilman Limited Series – 3 Episodes

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

Daddy's Little Girls

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

God Calling Season 1

Grease

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It

Labyrinth

Made of Honor

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Monsters vs. Aliens

Oblivion

Penguins of Madagascar...

Pinky Memsaab

Raw

Resurrection: Ertugrul Seasons 1-4

RV

Seabiscuit

Seven Pounds

Small Chops

Tabula Rasa – Netflix Original Removal

That Winter, the Wind Blows Season 1

The American Game

The Aviator

The Bye Bye Man

The F**k-It List

The Interview

The Little Vampire

The Longest Yard

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Trap

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tree House Tales

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Unknown

Zathura: A Space Adventure