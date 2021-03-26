Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 26)

Netflix is finishing off the month of March by making a few final additions to its streaming library. This weekend, which will mark the last of the month, the streamer will be rolling out an additional seven new titles for subscribers to view. The new additions join a long list of titles already added throughout the month, including Moxie and the docuseries Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. Among the new titles set to be added, five of which are Netflix originals, is the debut of the streamer's highly-anticipated Christian summer camp musical A Week Away. The streamer will also be serving up plenty of laughs, and making those who are challenged in the kitchen get a boost of confidence, with the latest season of its hit baking competition Nailed It!, with this new season serving up double the trouble. Netflix will also be giving viewers something magical with the premiere of Magic for Humans by Mago Pop. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 3/26/21:

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

"Four hockey players from Minnesota aspire to become a boyband. Kendall, Logan, Carlos, and James embark on a life-changing journey and face challenges along the way." Croupier (1998)

"An aspiring writer is hired as a croupier at a casino, where he realizes that his life as a croupier would make a great novel." The Irregulars – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, only two titles – 2017's Ghost Rider on Friday and 2019's Domino on Saturday – are exiting the streaming library. However, as March winds down to a close, a handful of others will be leaving by the end of the month. Those titles are listed below. Leaving 3/30/21:

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 3/31/21:

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly's Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

