Netflix is rounding out the month of June with a slew of new titles set to be added to the streaming library.

Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, Netflix subscribers will be able to treat themselves to a total of 10 new titles that will pop up on the shelves of the streaming library, including documentaries that offer a look into the criminal justice system, follow-up seasons of reality series, and dramas filled with so much suspense they’ll have you gripping the edge of your seat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Dope: Season 3

Netflix is giving viewers another up close look at the war on drugs in Season 3 of the original series Dope.



The docuseries, which first debuted on the streaming giant in 2018, documents the war on drugs from the perspective of dealers, users, and the police. Season 3 will see that war raging on around the world, “from Los Angeles to Rotterdam.”



The series recently found itself back in the headlines after Ryan James Zettell, 21, who went by the name “Ozone” during his Season 2 appearance, was arrested on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to three to 20 years behind bars.

Exhibit A

Netflix is exploring the details behind wrongful convictions in new series Exhibit A, which shows how innocent people have been convicted with dubious forensic tools and techniques such as cadaver dogs and touch DNA.



The true crime series is set to be stocked on the shelves of Netflix’s streaming library on Friday.

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Australian homeowners will once again be competing for the title of best Instant Hotel when Netflix original series Instant Hotel returns for its second season on Friday.



The Australian reality television series follows teams of Australian homeowners who have transformed their homes into hotels. Their mini getaways are judged not by a group of panelists, but rather their competitors, who stay the night in one another’s homes/hotels and then rate their experience. The team with the highest score walks away with the coveted title of best Instant Hotel.



Season 2 of the series will see four more pairs of home hoteliers checking in and checking out each other’s properties.

Motown Magic: Season 2

Ben will continue to transform the streets of his city in Season 2 of popular Netflix children series Motown Magic.



The series, created by Josh Wakely, follows Ben, an imaginative 8-year-old who uses a magic paintbrush to bring the street-art characters and murals that decorate the walls of his city to life. Each of the stories included in the series is inspired by and built around a classic Motown song.



Season 2 will see Ben and his friends Angie and Mickey continuing to discover that “creativity can bring vibrancy to their city and important life lessons.”

Paquita Salas: Season 3

A third helping of Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s Spanish comedy series Paquita Salas is set to be served on Friday.



The series follows down-on-her-luck talent agent Paquita Salas, whose agency, PS Management, is struggling. After losing her biggest client, she is forced to scout for new talent with the help of her faithful assistant Magüi and office handyman Alex.



Season 3 will see Paquita experiencing a life-changing event and learning about social media.

The Chosen One

Three doctors determined to bring a Zika vaccine to a remote village in Pantanal will find themselves pulled into a mysterious cult in Netflix’s newest suspense drama.



The Chosen One, directed by Michel Tikhomiroff, follows three young doctors who journey to Pantanal in an effort to vaccinate residents against the newest mutation of the Zika virus. Their efforts, however, are refused, and they soon find themselves trapped within the isolated community devoted to an enigmatic leader who forces them to confront the power of faith over science.



The series will begin streaming on Friday.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Closing out the month of June strong, Netflix will add an additional four titles to its library along with the ones mentioned above.

Avail. 6/28/19:

20th Century Women

7SEEDS – NETFLIX ANIME



Avail. 6/29/19:

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5



Avail. 6/30/19:

Madam Secretary: Season 5

What Was Added This Week?

The new titles join several others that were made throughout the week.

Avail. 6/24/19:

Forest of Piano: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME



Avail. 6/25/19:

Mike Epps: Only One Mike – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 6/26/19:

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper



Avail. 6/27/19:

Answer for Heaven – NETFLIX ORIGINAL