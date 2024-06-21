Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 21)

June is quickly coming to a close, but Netflix still has a few titles to check off the June 2024 content list. After adding Black Barbie, Dexter, and more throughout the week, the streamer is stocking five new titles in the streaming library this weekend, including The Victims' Game Season 2, Trigger Warning, and Aftersun. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Aftersun' Premiere Date: Friday, June 21

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Through real and imagined memories, Sophie recalls her efforts to bond with her unknowable dad on a father-daughter trip to Türkiye 20 years earlier."

'Gangs of Galicia' Premiere Date: Friday, June 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In Clanes, a new lawyer arrives to settle in the small town of Cambados. Her name is Ana and her presence doesn't go unnoticed by anyone, including Daniel, son of an important drug trafficker and visible head of the "Padín clan" while the father remains in prison. Ana, with extensive experience in one of the best law firms in Madrid, has decided to start from scratch in Cambados with the intention of settling accounts with her past."

'Trigger Warning' Premiere Date: Friday, June 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad. Parker's search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso). Directed by Mouly Surya, written by John Brancato & Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein, Trigger Warning also stars Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon."

'The Victims' Game: Season 2' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, June 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Former investigator Fang Yi-jen (Joseph Chang) and reporter turned public relations manager Hsu Hai-yin (Hsu Wei-ning) start a new life with his daughter Chiang Hsiao-meng (Moon Lee). However, Fang is embroiled in a series of deaths, becoming a prime suspect. The incidents link back to a murder case he responded to 15 years ago. Prosecutor Chang Keng-ha (Dean Fujioka) doubts Fang and his mentor Lin Ching-jui's integrity. Fang collaborates with Detective Chao Cheng-kuan (Jason Wang) and forensic examiner Hsueh Hsin-ning (Tarcy Su) to uncover the truth and prove his innocence, or he risks losing his relationship with Chiang once again."

'Rising Impact' Premiere Date: Saturday, June 22

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Third grader Nanaumi Gawain lives with his grandfather in the mountains of Fukushima. He practices baseball with his friends all day long while dreaming of becoming the best hitter in the world. One day, he encounters a female professional golfer named Kiria Nishino and becomes enchanted by golf after hitting the ball over 300 yards on his first drive. Afterward, Kiria helps him move to Tokyo and enroll at Camelot Academy, a world-famous school for junior golfers. There, his innate talent for golf blooms as he ruthlessly competes against gifted rivals from all around the world!"

What's leaving this weekend? The Netflix streaming library is losing a single title this weekend. On Sunday, The Invitation is set to depart, with even more titles set to follow in the coming days. Leaving 6/25/24

Dirty Grandpa

The Imitation Game Leaving 6/28/24

Meg 2: The Trench