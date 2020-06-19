Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 19)

With the weekend fast approaching, Netflix has binge-watchers covered with the newest round of additions slated to be added. This weekend, the popular streaming service will be adding a total of 11 new titles, 10 of which are Netflix original series, films, and specials, with enough options to satiate everyone's genre cravings. The new additions include several documentaries, a little romance, and the return of one popular series. Unlike with past weekends, the new additions will not come with many losses. While several titles have already been given the ax, no titles will be leaving the streaming this weekend as the new titles are stocked. Of course, that doesn't mean that subscribers are entirely in the clear, as dozens of titles are still on the chopping block as the month draws to a close. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Babies: Part 2' Netflix is continuing to explore the miracle of the first full year of life and showing subscribers babies like they've never seen them before in Season 2 of its original documentary Babies. Filmed over the course of three years, the first season of the documentary followed 15 international families through their first year after birth and explores the incredible journey from newborn to toddler that every human embarks on. It featured special guests including Rebecca Spencer from UMASS, Amherst, Michael Georgieff, University of Minnesota, Professor Ruth Feldman, IDC, Herzliya, Israel, and Professor Susan Lynch, University of California, Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, June 19.

'Father Soldier Son' Netflix is giving subscribers an intimate look into the lives of military families. Father Soldier Son, a documentary from The New York Times, fellows one military family over the course of ten years and explores "an intergenerational exploration of the meaning of sacrifice, purpose and American manhood in the aftermath of war." Directed by Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn, it will be available for streaming on Friday.

'Feel the Beat' Netflix will have viewers feeling the beat in its latest original film, Feel the Beat. Directed by Elissa Down and headed to the streaming service Friday, the film follows April, who, after failing to find success on Broadway, returns to her small hometown where she is recruited to help train a group of young dancers to a major competition. The film stars Sofia Carson, Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lee Champlin, Rex Lee, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lidya Jewett, Sadie Lapidus, Johanna Colón, Shaylee Mansfield, Shiloh Nelson, Justin Allan, Carina Battrick, Kai Zen, introducing Eva Hauge with Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Enrico Colantoni.

'One Way to Tomorrow' On Friday, Netflix is stocking its first branded original film out of Turkey with the addition of One Way to Tomorrow. Directed and created by Ozan Aciktan, the romantic love story follows two strangers whose relationship turns into something much deeper following run-in on a journey from Ankara to Izmir. The film stars Dilan Cicek Deniz and Metin Akdulger.

'The Politician: Season 2' Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan's star-studded Netflix original series The Politician is headed back for Season 2. Greenlit as a two-season straight-to-series order back in February of 2018, the series follows the political aspirations of wealthy high school student Payton Hobart, who has known since the age of 7 that he will one day be President of the United States. Enrolled at Saint Sebastian High School, Payton will have to navigate the political landscape, get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success to secure his dream. In Season 2, Payton will be ready to fight to unseat Senate Majority Leader Dede Standish in the New York State Senate race. Along with starring Ben Platt in the lead role, The Politician also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss and several more. Guest stars include Bette Midler and Judith Light.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 6/19/2020:

Floor is Lava — Netflix Original

Lost Bullet — Netflix Film

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family

Wasp Network — Netflix Film Avail. 6/21/2020:

Goldie