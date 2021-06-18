Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 18)

Netflix is keeping things simple this weekend. As the work week comes to a close, the streaming giant s prepping to add the latest additions to its streaming library, and it turns out things will be relatively light. Beginning on Friday, the streamer will be stocking just seven new titles to its content catalogue, though the additions include some heavy hitters like Elite Season 4 and an all-new reality TV series. Although this weekend’s additions may be on the lighter end f things, they join several others that were made this week. Among those recent additions was the highly-anticipated premiere of Black Summer Season 2. The hit zombie series initially debuted in April 2019, meaning that fans had been waiting more than two years for more episodes. This week also brought with it the Elite companion series, Elite Short Stories, as well as titles including Workin' Moms Season 5, Unwind Your Mind, and Penguin Town, among several others. You can see the full list of June 2021 titles by clicking here. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Elite: Season 4' Netflix's Spanish-language teen crime series Elite is returning for even more drama on Friday, June 18, more than a year after Season 3 dropped on the streaming platform. The series is set at Las Encinas, a private school where the children of rich Spanish families go, and follows a group of students whose lives are changed when three working-class children have to attend Las Encinas after their own school is destroyed in an earthquake. To make matters more difficult, there is a murder at the school, and it is not clear who committed it. In Season 4, the drama will be amped up when a strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, "bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery."

Fatherhood' Kevin Hart's highly-anticipated comedy-drama Fatherhood is premiering on Netflix on Friday. Based on Matthew Logelin's 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love, the film stars Hart as a recently widowed father who has to take on the toughest job in the world – fatherhood – following the sudden death of his wife. Directed by Paul Weitz, the film also stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd, and Paul Reiser.

'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals' Ready for your next vacation? Netflix is here to help you find the best vacation rentals for your next getaway with its new original series The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Hosted by Million Dollar Listing's Luis D. Ortiz and content creators Megan Batoon and Jo Franco, the series takes viewers inside incredible vacation rental properties around the world from "affordable treehouses to exclusive private islands, from unforgettable igloos to gourmet getaways." The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals drops on Netflix on Friday.

What else is being added this weekend? Along with the above mentioned titles, Netflix will be stocking four others, all original films and series that promise to provide hours of entertainment for subscribers! Avail. 6/18/21:

A Family – NETFLIX FILM

"Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times." Jagame Thandhiram – NETFLIX FILM

"When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow." The Rational Life – NETFLIX SERIES

"Always one to choose reason over emotion, a woman struggles when she's drawn to two very different men, while also navigating unfairness at work." Avail. 6/19/21:

Nevertheless – NETFLIX SERIES

"She doesn't believe in love but still wants a relationship. He thinks relationships are a bother but wants to flirt. Can they both get what they want?"

What's leaving this weekend? While no titles are departing the streaming library this week, Netflix still has more than just a few titles to say goodbye to before June is over. This means that when subscribers sit down for their next binge, they may want to consider fitting in a final watch of the below listed titles while they are still available for streaming on Netflix. Leaving 6/21/21:

Dark Skies Leaving 6/26/21:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Leaving 6/27/21:

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1 Leaving 6/28/21:

Bratz: The Movie prevnext