Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 17)
A new weekend is here, and Netflix is giving subscribers a list of new titles to binge. This weekend, the streamer is set to make 10 new additions to its content catalogue. Along with seven new Netflix originals – including everything from the premiere of She Season 2 to the debut of Spiderhead – this weekend's roundup also includes three licensed titles, and they're definitely worth plenty of excitement. On the licensed slate of content is not only Charmed Season 4, but also the hit 2017 It remake, which will give subscribers celebrating "Juneoween" a perfect movie night watch.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'She: Season 2'
Netflix's hit crime drama She is heading back to the streaming platform on Friday, June 17. In Season 2, undercover Mumbai constable Bhumi will find herself trading the line between duty and desire as she finds herself back into the dark alleys of Mumbai. Per Netflix's synopsis, "after swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side." She stars Aaditi Pohankar in the central role and is directed by Arif Ali.prevnext
'Spiderhead'
Netflix is bringing The New Yorker short story, "Escape From Spiderhead," by George Saunders to the small screen with the Friday debut of its star-studded sci-fi film Spiderhead. The new original movie, from Joseph Kosinksi, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett as two inmates at a state in -of-the-art penitentiary. Chris Hemsworth stars as Steve Abnesti, the lead scientist in charge of the experiments at the penitentiary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. The movie also features BeBe Bettencourt, Tess Haubrich, Angie Milliken, Stephen Tongun, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, and Joey Vierira.prevnext
'SPRIGGAN'
Netflix's collection of anime titles is growing this weekend. On Saturday, June 18, the streamer is set to debut SPRIGGAN, its upcoming adaption of Hiroshi Takashige and Ryoji Minagawa's manga of the same name. The series follows the ARCAM corporation's Spriggan agent, who are tasked with keeping ancient alien civilization's relics left on Earth, which hold dangerous powers, out of the wrong hands.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 6/17/22
The Martha Mitchell Effect – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rainbow High: Season 2
You Don't Know Me – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/18/22
Alchemy of Souls – NETFLIX SERIES
Charmed: Season 4
Avail. 6/19/22
Civil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It (2017)
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix will sadly be kicking off this weekend's addition with a loss. On Friday, Silver Linings Playbook exits the streaming library, with dozens of other titles soon set to follow.
Leaving 6/23/22
Reign: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/29/22
Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10
Leaving 6/30/22
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Into the Wild
Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me
What was added this week?
Avail. 6/13/22
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends – NETFLIX FAMILY
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – NETFLIX COMEDY
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Avail. 6/14/22
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live – NETFLIX COMEDY
Halftime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mole: Season 3-4
Avail. 6/15/22
Centauro – NETFLIX FILM
Front Cover
God's Favorite Idiot – NETFLIX SERIES
Heart Parade – NETFLIX FILM
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend – NETFLIX SERIES
Maldivas – NETFLIX SERIES
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The War Next-door: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Wrath of God – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/16/22
Dead End: Paranormal Park – NETFLIX FAMILY
Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Love & Anarchy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special – NETFLIX COMEDY
Won't You Be My Neighbor?