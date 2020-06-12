Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 12)

This weekend, the Netflix library is getting a little bigger with the addition of 16 new titles. Set to begin being added Friday and continuing through Sunday, nine of the new additions are Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new titles also span a variety of genres, meaning that there will be a little something for everyone. Given the streamer's promise to spend $17.3 billion this year in content, which is up from $15.3 billion in 2019, according to Variety, the slate of new Netflix originals being added comes as little surprise. In recent years, the streaming platform has made a push for new original content, something that gives it an edge against its competitors as the streaming wars heat up. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Dating Around: Season 2' Netflix is diving back into the world of dating with Season 2 of its popular reality series Dating Around. Created by Chris Culvenor, the series, which marked the streamer's first original dating hsow when it debuted in February of 2019, offers "an honest and compelling look at the real world of dating" as one single goes on first five dates every episode, showing all of the awkward exchanges and flirty banter that occurs. Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, June 12.

'F is For Family: Season 4' Netflix's adult-oriented animated comedy series F is for Family is headed back to the streaming giant on Friday with Season 4. From comedian Bill Burr, the series follows a dysfunctional suburban family in the 1970s, "a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren't part of anyone's vocabulary, let alone the norm." The series was co-created by stand-up comedian Bill Burr, who provides the voice of the family patriarch, Frank Murphy. Other A-list cast members include Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell.

'Jo Koy: In His Elements ' Netflix is headed to the Phillipines in comedian Jo Koy's new comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements. Headed to the streamer on Friday, the special sees Koy celebrating his heritage with jokes about life as a Filipino-American while also highlithing the culture of Manila. The special features guest appearances by other Filipino-American performers, including famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Iñigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

'Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2' Netflix is spinning a new family-friendly post-apocalyptic tale in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, from DreamWorks Animation, which will debut its second season on Friday. The postapocylptic tale, an animated coming of age story, is set in a world after The Great Mutant Outbreak of 2017, which forced humans underground, and sees Kipo thrust to the surface following a giant mutant attack. Far from her Terrarium home, Kipo gets a crash course on apocalyptic survival and bands together with other surface dwellers -both human and mutant – as she attempts to find her home. Following the events of Season 1, Season 2 will find Kipo quickly needing to master her newly-discovered mute abilities in order to save the burrow people, who are now under Scarlemagne's mind control, and her father, who is being held as a prisoner. Kipo and her friends will split up on a dangerous rescue mission, during which her "journey of self discovery unearths mysteries of the past that change everything she thought she knew."

'Alexa & Katie: Part 4' Alexa and Katie are heading hack to Netflix with the fourth season of Alexa & Katie on Sunday, June 13. Starring Disney XD star Paris Berelc and newcomer Isabel May, the Netflix original series follows lifelong best friends Alexa and Katie as they prepare to enter the new and terrifying world of high school. They are forced to confront a crisis and deal with personal challenges that most teens don't have to deal with as Alexa undergoes cancer treatment.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 6/12/2020:

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

The Search — Netflix Original

The Woods — Netflix Original Avail. 6/13/2020:

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Milea