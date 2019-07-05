After celebrating Independence Day, sit back and relax with the newest additions headed to Netflix‘s streaming library this weekend.

Beginning on Friday, July 5, the streaming giant is rolling out a total of four new titles for its subscribers to enjoy over the weekend and in the weeks and months to come. The new additions include a British crime drama, a family-friendly Netflix original, a historical drama, and mystery romance. The additions will be followed by several other highly-anticipated additions set to be made later in the month.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

In The Dark: Season 1

Netflix is bringing a four-part British crime documentary to the streaming library on Friday, July 5.



In The Dark, an adaptation of the Mark Billingham novels, Time of Death and In The Dark, follows pregnant detective Helen Weeks, who finds herself embroiled in a case in which the husband of her childhood best friend is accused of kidnapping two young girls. The case pulls her into Manchester’s criminal underworld.



The series is written by Danny Brocklehurst and stars MyAnna Buring, Ben Batt, and David Leon.

Free Rein: Season 3

Netflix is showing its subscribers “that life is all about falling off – and learning to pick yourself up again” with the third season of original series Free Rein.



Directed by Declan O’Dwyer and Dusan Lazarevic and created and written by Anna McCleery and Vicki Lutas, Free Rein follows Zoe, a 15-year-old girl from Los Angeles whose life is changed forever when she spends time at Bright Field Stables on an island located off the coast of Britain. There, she meets and bonds with the mysterious horse Raven.



Season 3 of the series will see the competition heating up as tryouts for the “UK Under 18s” team pit friend against friend for just one available spot.



Free Rein Season 3 will be available for streaming on Saturday, July 6.

The Iron Lady

On Saturday, Netflix is shelving another Oscar-winning film in its streaming library.



The Iron Lady, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, is a 2011 British-French biographical drama film based on the life and career of Margaret Thatcher, the first female prime minister of Britain. The film follows Thatcher as she prepares to dispose of the belongings of her late husband, forcing her to reflect on her life, from her childhood to her time as British Prime Minister.



Written by Abi Morgan, the film stars Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent, and Richard E. Grant.

Sicilian Ghost Story

A young girl’s love will see her traverse into an enchanted forest in Sicilian Ghost Story.



Written by Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza, the 2018 film is set in a small Sicilian village at the edge of a forest where 12-year-old Luna ventures deep into the forest in an attempt to find Giuseppe, a 13-year-old boy who mysteriously disappears. As she ventures deeper and deeper into the forest, the mystery of his disappearance begins to unravel.



Directed by Grassadonia and starring Julia Jedlikowska, Gaetano Fernandez, and Corinne Musallari, Sicilian Ghost Story will be available for streaming on Saturday.

Must-Watch Recent Additions: Designated Survivor: Season 3

After its cancellation at ABC, Designated Survivor found its home on Netflix, debuting its third season, and first on the platform, on June 7.



Season 3 of the Kiefer Sutherland-starring series found Sutherland’s President Kirkman campaigning to stay in the White House and explored “today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and ‘fake news,” according to the official Season 3 synopsis.



The 10-episode season will see ER alum Anthony Edwards starring as Mars Harper, President Tom Kirkman’s likable chief of staff, as well as Lauren Holly (Picket Fences) recurring as Lynn Harper, Mars’ wife who suffers from an opiate addiction as a result of a back injury.



Sutherland’s returning co-stars include Adan Canto (Aaron Shore), Italia Ricci (Emily Rhodes), Kal Penn (Seth Wright), and Maggie Q (Hannah Wells).

Must-Watch Recent Additions: Stranger Things: Season 3

After more than a year-long wait, Stranger Things finally returned with its third season on July 4.



Set in 1985 Hawkins, Indiana, Season 3 finds the kids at the center of the story on the cusp of adulthood and navigating all of the drama that comes with the teenage years, though danger still looms in their small town. When Hawkins is threatened by both old and new enemies, Eleven and her friends must band together to survive.



Season 3 continues to delve into the ’80s nostalgia, with the Duffer Brothers stating that the biggest influences for the season being Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Thing, Midnight Run, Romancing the Stone, Jurassic Park, the Indiana Jones movies, and films directed by David Cronenberg.

Coming Soon: Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

More than 54 years after the beloved original Disney film Mary Poppins debuted, Mary Poppins Returns is floating into the Netflix library.



Set to be available for streaming beginning on Tuesday, July 9, Mary Poppins Returns is set decades after the original and stars Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, the magical nanny who returns to help the now grown Banks siblings and Michael’s stubborn children.



Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as Jack, an apprentice of Dick Van Dyke’s Bert from the original film. Van Dyke also returned to play the son of the Fidelity Fiduciary Bank chairman. Other members of the cast include Pixie Davies, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and David Warner.

Coming Soon: Queer Eye: Season 4

The Fab Five will be back in action when Season 4 of the Netflix original series premieres on Friday, July 19.



A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Antoni Porowski), a fashion expert (Tan France), a culture expert (Karamo Brown), a design expert (Bobby Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives.



The eight-episode fourth season of the series will take the Fab Five to Kansas City.