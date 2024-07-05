Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 5)
Three new Netflix originals premiere this week alongside three 'Naruto' movies.
The Netflix streaming library is growing this weekend! Following a round of new additions to kick star July, including Lost and Suits Season 9, seven new TV series and movies are set to make their way to the streaming platform this weekend, including Netflix originals like Desperate Lies, Goyo, and The Imaginary.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Desperate Lies'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 5
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A story of dreams impacted by great upheavals, losses and learnings. Liana, a woman who dreams of becoming a mother, ends up having her path crossed by events of high dramatic force, which affect her marriage with Tomás. After discovering her husband's infidelity, Liana's night ends in a non-consensual relationship and a scientific rarity, heteroparental superfertilization: a pregnancy with twins from different fathers. Liana, willing to fight to keep the situation a secret, finds herself in the middle of a confusion of feelings, not knowing if she will be able to love both children equally and maintain her family relationships in the same way."
'Goyo'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 5
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Goyo, a Van Gogh devotee on the autism spectrum, works as a guide at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in the city of Buenos Aires. His orderly routine is disrupted when he develops a crush on Eva, a new security guard at the museum. Issues with her marriage have led her to become disillusioned with love – and to lose faith in herself sometimes. Goyo and Eva's unexpected meeting will allow them both to discover a new way to love, and to be loved."
'The Imaginary'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 5
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination.
The groundbreaking hand-drawn animation of The Imaginary is heightened by first-of-their-kind techniques of light and shadow. The Imaginary is based on the beloved and award-winning novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett (Bloomsbury Publishing)."
'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch': Season 3
Premiere Date: Friday, July 5
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: "For decades, a Utah ranch has been a hotspot of strange, unexplained phenomena. A new owner brings in investigators to unlock the property's mysteries."
'Boruto: Naruto the Movie'
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 7
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: "As the Seventh Hokage of Konoha village, Naruto is now inundated with duties, which puts a strain on his relationship with his son, Boruto."
'The Last: Naruto the Movie'
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 7
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: "Two years after the Fourth Shinobi World War, the fate of humankind is placed in Naruto's hands when the moon sets on a collision course toward Earth."
'Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-'
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 7
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: "Tobi uses Limited Tsukuyomi to transport Naruto and Sakura into an alternate reality filled with polar opposites of their friends."
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, Netflix subscribers will have to say goodbye to a single title. On Sunday, 2016 movie War Dogs is set to depart. It will be followed by even more departures throughout the month.
Leaving 7/14/24
Abducted in Plain Sight
Leaving 7/15/24
The Beguiled
Leaving 7/23/24
Big Eyes
What was added this week?
Avail. 7/1/24
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
Avail. 7/2/24
SPRINT – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 7/3/24
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/4/24
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
