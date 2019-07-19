A new weekend means new additions coming to the Netflix library. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will be rolling out a total of seven new additions, all Netflix originals, to stock up its offerings for its subscribers.

Among the newcomers set to be added are an animated retelling of a beloved children’s story, a new anime offering from the streaming giant, a talk show that promises plenty of caffeine-infused laughs, and the return of the Fab Five.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

New episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee are heading to Netflix on Friday, July 19. The “roving talk show,” as described by the streamer, combines coffee, jokes, and vintage cars into a caffeine-filled adventure with Seinfeld and that sharpest minds in comedy.



This season’s guest lineup includes Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3

Netflix is bringing a favorite children’s book back to life for the most epic summer in Season 3 of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants. Based on the series of books by Day Pilkey, the series follows the adventures of best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, who turn their principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero looking to save the day.



Season 3 will see George and Harold’s wish come true when they finally make it to summer camp, though there’s a catch: they have been split into separate camps, both run by Camp Director (aka Principal) Krupp! Goerge and Harold must scheme to save the summer by ousting Krupp and creating the epic summer camp of their dreams.



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 3 will be available for streaming on Friday.

La casa de papel: Part 3

Just a year after debuting its second season on Netflix, La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) its returning for Season 3. Created by Álex Pina, this Spanish heist television series centers around a criminal mastermind, who goes by “The Professor,” and his plan to pull of the biggest heist in recorded history. He recruits eight people to him carry out the mission, with plans to enter the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid and print billions of dollars.



Season 3 will see the criminals back together along with a few new additions, though their mission seems to have changed, according to the season’s official tagline of “This time it’s not about the money. This time it’s about family.”



La Casa de Papel Season 3 is set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday.

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U is returning to Independence Community College for Part 2 of Last Chance U: INDY. The first two seasons of Last Chance U followed East Mississippi Community College. Season 3 shifted focus and location to Independence Community College, where Coach Brown, who led his team to a 2-8 record last year. Brown was later caught up in a scandal and stepped down after he wrote in a text, “I’m your Hitler now.”



Last Chance U: INDY Part 2, set to be released on Friday, will mark the first season of the docuseries to highlight a losing team.

Queer Eye: Season 4

The Fab Five are taking over Kansas City, Missouri in Season 4 of Queer Eye, which is set to run eight episodes. A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Antoni Porowski), a fashion expert (Tan France), a culture expert (Karamo Brown), a design expert (Bobby Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives.



Queer Eye has already been renewed for a fifth season, which was set to begin production at the end of June in Philadelphia.

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac

Netflix is stocking a new anime series on its shelves come Friday. SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac, a CG animated retelling of Masami Kurumada’s original series of the same name, follows Seiya and the Knights of the Zodiac, who rise again in order to protect he reincarnation of the goddess Athena in battle against those who seek to end mankind.



The series is directed by Yoshiharu Ashino for Toei Animation, Comicbook.com reports. Eugene Son serves as story editor and writer, Terumi Nishii handles character design, and Takashi Okazaki designed the armors for the series.

Typewriter

Imagination will be stirred and buried pasts resurfaced in new Netflix original series Typewriter.



The series, the latest series addition to Netflix’s slate of Indian original content, follows a group of friends on a quest to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighborhood, their imaginations stirred by the haunted house and a haunted book. Their mission becomes more difficult once a new family moves in with a “captivating daughter” and the wannabe ghost hunters must balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to capture the neighborhood ghost before it is too late.



Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Typewriter stars Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, and Sameer Kochhar.