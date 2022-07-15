Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 15)

The bingeing weekend got off to a rough start when Netflix crashed on Friday, but once the platform is back up and running, the streamer is treating subscribers to a fresh slate of content. With the streamer well in the midst of its July 2022 content list, a total of nine new titles will be added to the streaming library this weekend. Subscribers can expect to begin seeing these new additions, seven of which are Netflix original series and films, appearing in the library on Friday. The roundup of new titles includes everything from the premiere of the film Country Queen, the streamer's first Kenyan licensed branded series, to the debut of the outrageous new sci-fi comedy series Farzar. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month, the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Country Queen' An ordinary group of people will rise up and fight against a corporate power threatening their daily lives when the new Netflix original series Country Queen premieres on Friday, July 15. Marking the streamer's first Kenyan licensed branded series, the drama stars Melissa Kiplagat as Akisa, a Nairobi event planner who, after years of living in the city, returns to her village to confront her past and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home. Directed by Vincent Mbaya, Tosh Gitonga and Brian Munene, Country Queen also stars Melvin Alusa, Blessing Lung'aho, Nini Wacera, Mumbi Kaigwa, Muthoni Gathecha, Sheila Munyiva, Nyokabi Macharia, Joel Otukho, Eddy Kimani, Abu Sensei, Nice Githinji, Nancy Karanja, Maina Olwenya, Kael Njihia, Robert Agengo, Oliver Litondo, Vera Atsango, Peter King, Johnson 'Fish' Chege, and Raymond Ofula.

'Farzar' Netflix's anticipated outrageous new sci-fi comedy series Farzar hits the streaming library on Friday. Created by Roger Black and Waco O'Guin, the creators of fellow animated series like Brickleberry and Paradise PD, Farzar follows Prince Fichael and his crew as they leave their domed human colony to fight the evil aliens that wish to kill them. However, Prince Ficahel's plans reach a bit of an obstacle when he discovers that his father is the biggest evildoer of them all. Farzar's voice cast includes Dana Snyder, Lance Reddick, Grey Griffin, David Kaye, Carlos Alazraqui, Jerry Minor, Kari Wahlgren.

'Love Goals (Jaadugar)' A new sports comedy romcom is hitting Netflix on Friday. Love Goals, also titled Jaadugar, follow Meenu, a small-town magician determined to get the girl of his dreams. The only problem? To catch her eye and eventually marry her, he must lead his local football team to the finals, a task that will be anything but easy given that Meenu is not at all athletic. The Netflix original film is directed by Sameer Saxena and stars Jitendra Kumar.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/15/22

Alba – NETFLIX SERIES

Mom, Don't Do That! – NETFLIX SERIES

Persuasion – NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires – NETFLIX SERIES

Uncharted Avail. 7/16/22

Umma

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix will only be saying goodbye to one title this weekend as Radium Girls exits on Friday. In the coming weeks, however, the streamer will be giving the boot to dozens of titles as it continues to make room for its July 2022 content list. Leaving 7/15/22

Radium Girls Leaving 7/19/22

Annabelle: Creation Leaving 7/21/22

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 7/23/22

Django Unchained Leaving 7/25/22

Banana Split Leaving 7/31/22

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail