Netflix Down: Users Complain of Streamer Not Working

Netflix subscribers attempting to binge this week's latest round of new additions were left upset on Friday after discovering Netflix was down. The popular streaming service, which debuted everything from Country Queen to Farzar on Friday, was inaccessible to thousands of subscribers Friday afternoon, prompting a wave of backlash on social media.

According to Downdetector, issues with the streaming platform began to pop up just before 2 p.m. ET, with reports of Netflix being down soon surpassing 3,000, with the number still climbing. Centered in the United States, 49% of the reports were related to video streaming issues. Another 45% of reports were related to Netflix's website, with the remaining 7% related to the app. As the reports flowed in, Netflix confirmed the outage in its Help Center, sharing in an update, "We are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices." The company promised that it is "working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Netflix did not provide an explanation for the outage or say if the issue has been identified. The company also did not provide an approximate time for the service to be restored. Given that the outage is happening on a Friday afternoon, it is affecting early weekend bingeing, leading to plenty of frustrated subscribers.