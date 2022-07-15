Netflix Down: Users Complain of Streamer Not Working
Netflix subscribers attempting to binge this week's latest round of new additions were left upset on Friday after discovering Netflix was down. The popular streaming service, which debuted everything from Country Queen to Farzar on Friday, was inaccessible to thousands of subscribers Friday afternoon, prompting a wave of backlash on social media.
According to Downdetector, issues with the streaming platform began to pop up just before 2 p.m. ET, with reports of Netflix being down soon surpassing 3,000, with the number still climbing. Centered in the United States, 49% of the reports were related to video streaming issues. Another 45% of reports were related to Netflix's website, with the remaining 7% related to the app. As the reports flowed in, Netflix confirmed the outage in its Help Center, sharing in an update, "We are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices." The company promised that it is "working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience."
Netflix did not provide an explanation for the outage or say if the issue has been identified. The company also did not provide an approximate time for the service to be restored. Given that the outage is happening on a Friday afternoon, it is affecting early weekend bingeing, leading to plenty of frustrated subscribers.
Netflix crashes
Netflix down ???? pic.twitter.com/czlKGMJNGP— ˶ˆ꒳ˆ˵ ʏᴜ (@dinorauls) July 15, 2022
As the Netflix app crashed, many subscribers took to social media to react. Many of those attempting to access the app, either on TV or the computer, were met with an error code reading, "Error Code NSES – 500."prevnext
Error Code
Everyone right now that @Netflix is down pic.twitter.com/Nf8b4N7t6S— 100T Snap 🌐 (@SnapperDoodleio) July 15, 2022
On Downdetector, many users reported receiving the error code even after taking steps to circumvent any potential issues. One person wrote, "same error code NES – 500 i cleard all browser cache and cookies also but didn't work on the website. Mobile App is fine."prevnext
Frustration
not me going to twitter to check if netflix is down #Netflixdown pic.twitter.com/OWpPX3BeWt— Usama Naeem (@UsamaYaar1) July 15, 2022
"Netflix isnt working across any platform. Error NSES-500. This is the service we get after paying more per monts ?" asked one person when reporting an issue with the service.prevnext
Some began calling for refunds
So when @netflix is down I get a few bucks off my bill for the month, right?— T (@captainTLa) July 15, 2022
"Services such as Netflix are great until they are not. They dont have any service SLA's to meet," wrote one person. "They can be down for 2 days and still bill you for the whole month. No reparations, support sucks and they don't care."prevnext
'End of the world'
OMG Netflix is down – end of the world.https://t.co/sb0OcjFFBI pic.twitter.com/YM6CmbznM8— Anandrous Monkey (@AnandrousM) July 15, 2022
"Netflix is down and I'm trying to watch Dark in German with both English and German subs (thanks extension) and this is the only thing I have going for me rn so I need Netflix to sort itself out ASAP," another person reacted to the platform's outage.prevnext
Weekend binges got off to a rough start
Netflix down on Friday night??? Urghhh the fuck— . (@missflickshot) July 15, 2022
"Now that it's the weekend and i decided to watch anime on netflix, it happens to be down," tweeted somebody else.prevnext
Some humor in the chaos
i love twitter bc its a place where i find out whether other people are struggling w the same thing as i am or not #netflixdown— a (@yourlocalpsycho) July 15, 2022
"To imagine the many times I refreshed, sign out and in, getting the same result," tweeted one person. "Head to Twitter, only to find out that [Netflix] is down for everyone."prev