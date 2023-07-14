Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 14)
Another weekend is here, and Netflix is making sure it keeps the summer entertainment coming. This weekend, the streamer is set to add nine new titles to its ever-growing content catalogue, and six of them are Netflix original series and films. This weekend's list of new additions includes everything from the new cooking competition Five Star Chef to Bird Box Barcelona, the streamer's sequel to the hit 2018 Sandra Bullock-starring thriller that smashed records.
Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Bird Box Barcelona'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 14
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."
'Five Star Chef'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 14
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London's luxurious Langham Hotel."
'Too Hot to Handle: Season 5'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 14
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A cast of ten hot singles think they are retreating to a lavish yacht in the Caribbean and competing on a new dating show, 'Love Overboard', hosted by a handsome and mysterious captain. Little do they know that Too Hot to Handle is back for a fifth season and Lana is ready to put their romantic connections to the test. There's a $200,000 cash prize at stake and all they have to do is avoid all physical intimacy."
'Country Queen'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 14
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past – and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 7/14/23
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) – NETFLIX SERIES
Love Tactics 2 (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/15/23
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
Avail. 7/16/23
Ride Along
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, only a single title will be leaving, with Married at First Sight Season 11 exiting Netflix on Friday. It will be followed by several more titles later in the month.
Leaving 7/20/23
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Leaving 7/23/23
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 7/24/23
Serenity
Leaving 7/25/23
August: Osage County
What was added this week?
Avail. 7/10/23
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Unknown: Killer Robots – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/11/23
Nineteen to Twenty (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/12/23
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Quarterback – NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/13/23
Burn the House Down (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Devil's Advocate (KW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Survival of the Thickest – NETFLIX SERIES