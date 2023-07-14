Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 14)

Another weekend is here, and Netflix is making sure it keeps the summer entertainment coming. This weekend, the streamer is set to add nine new titles to its ever-growing content catalogue, and six of them are Netflix original series and films. This weekend's list of new additions includes everything from the new cooking competition Five Star Chef to Bird Box Barcelona, the streamer's sequel to the hit 2018 Sandra Bullock-starring thriller that smashed records.

Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan.