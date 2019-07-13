This weekend, Netflix is sprucing up its viewing options with the addition of several new series and films.

Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, subscribers browsing the streaming library will be able to access a total of 12 new TV shows, movies and Netflix Originals, giving them plenty of reason to sit back and relax following the work week.

Among the new additions is a jaw-droopingly beautiful glassblowing competition, the very first of its kind, a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, and even a few additions for the little ones.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2’

Aja and Krel are still marooned on the most primitive world in galaxy when 3Below: Tales of Arcadia Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday.



The Netflix original animated series follows a teenage girl, a Latino boy, and an old man, who are forced to flee to the “most backwater, primitive world in the galaxy: Earth” after their home planet is destroyed by Civil War. But adjusting to life on a new planet will not be easy, and they will have to take on human identities to conceal their alien form as they search for a way back to their home planet.



Season 2 will see Aja and Krel, still stranded in Arcadia, continuing their quest to return home as General Morando plots a course to invade Earth.

‘4 Latas’

Two longtime friends will reunite for the road trip of a lifetime in new Netflix film 4 Latas.



Set to be added to the streaming giant’s ever-expanding library on Friday, the film follows two friends who reunite to re-create their desert road trip from Spain to Mali in the hopes of visiting a dying friend. This time around, his estranged daughter will join them for the trip.



Written by Gerardo Olivares, Maria Jesus Petrement, and Chema Rodríguez, the film stars Jean Reno as Jean Pierre, Hovik Keuchkerian as Tocho, Susana Abaitua as Ely, Juan Dos Santos as Mamadou, Enrique San Francisco as Joseba, and Antonio Engonga as Ekaley.

‘Blown Away’

Netflix is adding the first ever competition series featuring the art of glassblowing to its streaming library on Friday.



Blown Away, a Netflix Original Series, follows 10 master artists vying for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the title of champion by turning up the heat in glassblowing sculptures. Their works are judged by a panel of expert judges.



A co-production between Blue Ant Media and Netflix, Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas, with resident evaluator and glass master Katherine Gray.

‘Point Blank’

An unlikely partnership will form between an ER nurse and a career criminal in new Netflix film Point Blank.



Starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo, the Joe Lynch-directed thriller, a remake of the 2010 film of the same name, follows Paul, an ER nurse who must team with a badly injured career criminal in his care after his pregnant wife is kidnapped. In their attempt to save his wife and unborn child, they are pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops.



Point Blank will be available for streaming on Friday.

‘Taco Chronicles’

Netflix is celebrating Taco Tuesday on a Friday!



Paying homage to everyone’s favorite food, the streaming giant is documenting the history of the taco in new Netflix Original Series Taco Chronicles. The documentary explores the food item’s history, significance in Mexico, global appeal, and the different varieties it comes in, including pastor, carnitas, canasta, asada, barbacoa, and guisados.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

Along with the titles mentioned above, Netflix is stocking the shelves of its library with seven more additions!



Avail. 7/12/19:

Bonus Family: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extreme Engagement – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kidnapping Stella – NETFLIX FILM

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

Smart People

True Tunes: Songs – NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 7/13/19:

Sorry Angel

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, all of the new additions come at a loss. This weekend, Netflix subscribers browsing through the streaming library will find that two titles have disappeared.



Leaving 7/12/19:

Gone Baby Gone



Leaving 7/14/19:

The Immigrant

What Was Added This Week?

This weekend’s additions will join a slew of other titles that made their way to the streaming library throughout the week, meaning that subscribers have plenty of options for their next binge watch!



Avail. 7/9/19:

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky



Avail. 7/10/19:

Family Reunion – NETFLIX FAMILY

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 7/11/19:

Cities of Last Things – NETFLIX FILM