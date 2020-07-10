Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 10)

Another weekend is here, and Netflix is making sure there's plenty to do by stocking its streaming library with fresh titles. This weekend, the streamer's already expansive catalogue of content will gain seven new additions, adding to the growing list of titles set to join the lineup throughout the month of July. Subscribers can expect the new titles to begin appearing on Friday, with all seven additions Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new selections also vary across genres, meaning that everyone will be able to find something that will pique their interest. Following the debut of it's The Baby-Sitters Club reboot last weekend, this weekend will see a new documentary dropping taking a closer look at the impact of one of the characters. Meanwhile, Zac Efron is gearing up to take subscribers across the globe on his new series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Claudia Kishi Club' Netflix is paying tribute to one beloved stereotype-busting member of The Baby-Sitters Club: Claudia Kishi. Set to debut on Friday, July 10, The Claudia Kishi Club is a heartfelt documentary short that sees Asian American artists and writers including Yumi Sakugawa, Sarah Kuhn, and Phil Yu, paying tribute to Claudia and the impact her character has had. The documentary features nostalgic readings, personal recollections, and DIY-style stop motion collages. prevnext

'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' Netflix is inviting subscribers to join Zac Efron as he travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. Set to debut on Friday, Down to Earth with Zac Efron sees the actor and Olien "investigate the ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future." Throughout the first season, the duo will visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos. prevnext

'The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space' Best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, their classmates, and their tyrannical principle best known as Captain Underpants are headed to outer space to complete a mysterious mission in Netflix's The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants. The new addition is a spinoff of the streamer’s popular children's series The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, which is based on he series of books by Day Pilkey and follows George and Harold, who turn their principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero looking to save the day. The spinoff will be available for streaming on Friday. prevnext

'Hello Ninja: Season 3 Netflix is stocking the third season of its animated Netflix Family series Hello Ninja on Friday. Based on a rhyming picture book by writer N.D. Wilson and illustrator Forrest Dickison, the series follows best friend Wesley and Georgie and their cat sidekick Pretzel. Although normal in appearances, they transform into ninjas and enter a secret magic world where they solve problems and save the day. In Season 3, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley's cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan's hometown of Osaka, Japan. prevnext

'O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)' Come Friday, Netflix will be stocking a brand new reality show in its streaming library with the debut of O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil). The series follows six singles seeking new love in São Paulo. On their quest for companionship, they set out on blind dates, meeting people that are completely different from each other. As the Netflix description so perfectly coins it, the result is "a romantic kaleidoscope where it is possible to witness the rise of genuine connections, but also the so-called friendzone and - why not - pure strangeness." prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/10/20:

The Old Guard – NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve – NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 7/11/20:

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin Leaving 7/12/20:

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain prevnext