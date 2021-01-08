Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 8)
Netflix is giving subscriber a much needed chance to relax this weekend. The streaming giant will be bulking up its streaming library this beginning on Friday with a total of 8 new additions. The titles, which cover a range of genres, join dozens of others already made in the new year as the platform began rolling out a number of new titles for its subscribers to enjoy in 2021 beginning on Jan. 1.
This weekend, subscribers scrolling through the streaming library looking for their next binge will be able to press play on everything from Netflix's latest original series, Lupin, to several brand new original films. This weekend will also see the streamer giving subscribers a glimpse into life in some of the world's toughest prisons with the newest season of Inside the World's Toughest Prisons. Of course, Netflix isn't leaving the youngest of its viewers out of the fun, as it will also be stocking a kid-friendly addition.
'Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 '
Netflix subscribers are again getting the chance to experience life in some of the world's toughest prisons. On Friday, Jan. 8, the streamer's original docuseries Inside the World's Toughest Prisons returns for its fifth season. In the series, journalist Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, not only visits some of the most terrifying and violent prisons on Earth, but also lives among the inmates to experience life there.
'Lupin'
One man will seek to avenge his father in the originals series Lupin. The series follows Assane Diop, whose life was turned upside down as a teenager when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn't commit. More than two dacades later, Assane will use "Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar" as his inspiration to avenge his father. Lupin hits the Netflix streaming library Friday.
'Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival '
A small Indian town will be putting winter behind them and looking towards a new season in the upcoming Netflix original animated children's special Mighty Little Bheme: Kite Festival. Hailing from director Rajiv Chilaka and based on the mythological character Bheem from the Indian epic the Mahabharata, the animated series, Netflix's first Indian preschool animated series, follows ultra-strong, brave and intelligent Mighty Little Bheem as he travels through his hometown, bringing mischief and adventure. In Kite Festival, set for a Friday release, Bheem and his townspeople usher in a sunny new season in all their favorite ways during the Makar Sankranti festival.
What else is being added this weekend?
What's leaving this weekend?
Thankfully, this weekend will only see a single title departing the streaming library. On Friday, 2018's Mary Poppins Returns will disappear. That good luck doesn’t last forever, though, as several titles are set to leave the streamer in the coming week, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final watch of the below titles.:
