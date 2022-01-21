Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 21)

As the winter chill continues to settle in, Netflix is making sure its subscribers have plenty of excuses to stay warm indoors. After stocking a long list of new titles throughout the week, the streaming giant is keeping the momentum going this weekend as it adds a total of seven new titles to the streaming library.

Of the new additions, five of them are Netflix original series and films, including the critically acclaimed Munich – The Edge of War, a WWII era piece starring Jeremy Irons and George MacKay. The new additions also include one title perfect for a family viewing party, with Part 2 of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series. Also arriving this weekend. Netflix subscribers will also have the chance to catch up with the Byrde family when the Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark, Netflix’s hit crime drama, debuts.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month).

‘Munich – The Edge of War’

After debuting at the London Film Festival in 2021, Netflix’s WWII thriller Munich: The Edge Of War is headed to the streaming platform this week! Based on Robert Harris’ international bestseller of the same name, the film is set in the autumn of 1938, a time when Europe stands on the brink of war. With Adolf Hitler preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s government seeking a peaceful solution, British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann conspire to prevent war in Europe. Munich: The Edge Of War, set to be made available for streaming on Friday, Jan. 21, is directed by Christian Schwochow and stars Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Jessica Brown Findlay, Anjli Mohindra, and Ulrich Matthes.

‘Ozark: Season 4 Part 1’

The Byrdes are going out with a bang! The first part of the fourth and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed drama Ozark heads to the streamer on Friday. Originally premiering in 2017, the Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams-created series follows the Byrde family – financial planner Marty, his wife Wendy, and they two teenage children. After a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, the family moves from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks, the show documenting their dangerous criminal enterprise. In the first part of Season 4, “freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.”

‘Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2’

Goh and Ah are headed back to Netflix on Friday for Part 2 of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series! Originally premiering on Netflix back in September after first premiering in Japan in December 2020 as the 24th season of the Pokémon animated series, and the second season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, the Netflix Family title follows Ash and Goh on their journeys to adventure – Ash as he battles his way through the World Coronation Series and Goh as he continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. In Part 2, the adventures continue as Ash and Goh keep up their research and Goh becomes involved with Project Mew.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 1/21/22:

American Boogeywoman

“The early years of notorious serial killer Aileen Wuornos (Peyton List), who marries a wealthy, older man in 1976, only to inflict mayhem within her new family and Florida’s high society.”

My Father’s Violin – NETFLIX FILM

“After a heartbreaking loss, a girl tries to connect with a distant uncle who shares her passion for music.”

Summer Heat – NETFLIX SERIES

“In search of a fresh start, a group of young adults live an unforgettable summer as they work at an island resort filled with sun, surf – and secrets.”

That Girl Lay Lay

“Needing a best friend to talk to, Sadie wishes that phone avatar Lay Lay was real and could help teach her how to stand out; when Lay Lay is magically brought to life, the two friends learn that when they are together, they can accomplish anything.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

As the round of new additions arrive to the streaming library this weekend, the shelves won’t be looking much barer. That’s because the streamer is only saying goodbye to a single title this weekend. On Friday, the first two seasons of The Shannara Chronicles are set to leave. It will be followed by several more departures by the end of the month as Netflix moves to make room for its incoming February 2022 titles.

Leaving 1/31/22:

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island

What was added this week?

Avail. 1/17/22:

After We Fell

Avail. 1/18/22:

Mighty Express: Train Trouble – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/19/22:

El marginal: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Heavenly Bites: Mexico – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juanpis González – The Series – NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/20/22:

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment – NETFLIX FILM