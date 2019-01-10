Netflix is continuing to ring in 2019 with new additions to its streaming library.

If Netflix made a New Year’s resolution, it was likely to keep the beginning months of 2019 light with new additions. This weekend, only five titles, all Netflix originals, will be added to the streaming library, meaning that fans have plenty of time to catch up on or start any shows or movies currently sitting in their list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Friends from College: Season 2

Netflix subscribers will be catching up with six Harvard alums living in New York City when Season 2 of popular Netflix original series Friends from College premieres on Friday, Jan. 11.



The series follows the group of six Harvard graduates, now in their 40s, as they navigate the ups and downs of life, including affairs, a fractured friends group, and new career ventures. Season 2 will see the group moving past the mistakes that were made and the feelings that were hurt as they put the past behind them with a wedding on the horizon.

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

The 1973 murder of singer Victor Jara will be investigated in the latest installment of ReMastered, a Netflix original documentary series that investigates high-profile events of those in the music industry.



Jara, a Chilean protest singer known as Chile’s Bob Dylan, was murdered in 1973 in the National Stadium by the CIA-backed Pinochet dictatorship after he wrote a song about the covert killings. The man convicted of killing him currently lives in Florida and attempts to prove his innocence in the docuseries.



ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium premieres on Friday.

Sex Education

Netflix subscribers will be introduced to Otis Milburn in new Netflix original series Sex Education.



The series follows Otis, an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. “Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject,” but when his home life is revealed at school, he cashes in on it to rise from the high school outcast. Teaming up with whip-smart bad-girl Maeve, Otis sets up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with his classmates’ weird and wonderful problems.



Fans can tune into this comedic class on Friday.

Solo

A tale of survival will be told in new Netflix film Solo.



The film follows young surfer Alvaro Vizcaino, who finds himself fighting for his life after he falls from a cliff in a remote area of the Canary Islands. Along and seriously injured, Alvaro must fight to survive, an ordeal that causes him to reflect on his life.



Solo will be crashing into the Netflix library on Friday.

The Last Laugh

Netflix will be serving up laughs when The Last Laugh premieres on the streaming giant on Friday.



The Netflix film tells that story of retired talent manager Al, who reconnects with his former client Buddy, a comedian who gave up performing 50 years ago. After convincing Buddy to step back onto the stage, they escape their retirement community and it the road for a cross-country comedy tour.

What’s Leaving

This weekend may not be plentiful with the additions, but it is also isn’t plentiful with the titles departing, with the streaming giant only set to say goodbye to a single title. On Sunday, popular indie horror film It Follows will sadly be permanently taken off the shelves at Netflix’s streaming library.



The film made waves when it debuted back in 2014 and was praised for its combination of smart storytelling, craftsmanship, and thrills that did not rely on jump scares or gore.



It Follows tells the story of teenager Jay Monroe, who is haunted by a supernatural entity intent on pursuing and killing her. The only way to stop the entity, which only she can see, is to pass it to another person by sleeping with them.

What Was Added This Week

GODZILLA The Planet Eater — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“With the earth alliance weakened, Haruo weighs siding with the Exif, whose death cult is summoning a monster that can destroy the world.”



Solo: A Star Wars Story

“During an adventure into the criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.”



When Heroes Fly — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Years after a bitter falling out, four Israeli military veterans reunite and travel to Colombia in search of a loved one they’d presumed to be dead.”

Must-Watch Recent Additions

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“In the series’ third and final act, the Baudelaires will stop at nothing to solve the mysteries of the VFD and end Count Olaf’s relentless pursuit.”



Pan’s Labyrinth

“Young Ofelia meets a mythical faun who claims she is destined to become princess of the Underworld. But first she must carry out three perilous tasks.”

Must-Watch Recent Additions

Pulp Fiction

“This stylized crime caper weaves together stories featuring a burger-loving hit man, his philosophical partner and a washed-up boxer.”



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

“When his family moves from Berlin to Poland, a young boy befriends a boy who lives on the other side of the fence, unaware he’s a Jewish prisoner.”