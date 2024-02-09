Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Feb. 9)

The weekend is almost here, and Netflix is helping subscribers kick back and relax. Following a busy week that saw the arrival of everything from My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5 to the debut of the new Netflix original documentary Raël: The Alien Prophet, the Netflix streaming library is growing this weekend by seven new additions, including Lover, Stalker, Killer, Ashes, and more. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Killer Paradox' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "An ordinary man who happened to become a serial killer, and a relentless detective devoted to catching him." prevnext

'Alpha Males: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The end of the Patriarchy is coming. In the middle of the masculinity crisis, four forty-some year old friends are losing their throne, privileges and identity. Years ago, they would have been alpha males in charge of their relationships, their jobs and their lives. But they have to live in the equality era, a society with new rules that hits them, showing how pathetic they are." prevnext

'Ashes' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Gökçe finds the excitement she lost in her own life within the story of Ashes, one of the books submitted to the publishing firm owner by her husband Kenan. This mysterious story she starts to chase revives emotions she hasn't felt for a long time as it shatters the happy family portrait she has with Kenan." prevnext

'Bhakshak' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls." prevnext

'Lover, Stalker, Killer' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do: He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single moms with winning personalities who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways. It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a second chance at casual romance, but it turned into a twisted love triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk. Using interviews with those involved – including the law enforcement officers who cracked the case – alongside vivid reenactments that bring viewers into the tension and paranoia of Dave's four year nightmare, this feature documentary from Curious Films (Running with the Devil) and director Sam Hobkinson (Fear City: New York vs The Mafia), deftly assembles the pieces of a mind-bending true tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder in America's heartland." prevnext

'Horrible Bosses 2' Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "Tired of always answering to others, Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) go into business for themselves. After demonstrating the prototype for an invention called the Shower Buddy, the guys attract the attention of Rex Hanson and his father, Bert. Bert invests in the trio's product, then cancels the order and steals their idea. Now heavily in debt and with no legal recourse, Nick, Dale and Kurt decide to kidnap Rex and use the ransom money to pay off their loans." prevnext

'The Blacklist: Season 10' Premiere Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix will suffer a few losses this weekend, with the number of titles in the content library dwindling by three. On Friday, the film Prisoners departs, with the movies Father Stu and Goosebumps set to follow on Saturday. Even more exits are scheduled for later in the month. Leaving 2/14/24

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel Leaving 2/19/24

Operation Finale Leaving 2/23/24

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12 prevnext