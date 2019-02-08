Netflix is adding more movies, TV shows, and originals to its streaming library this weekend.

The popular streaming service is bulking up its ever-expanding library of titles by rolling out a handful of new additions beginning this Friday and continuing into Sunday, with movies, TV shows, and originals ranging in a variety of genres. Among the new titles are additional seasons of some fan-favorite Netflix originals, giving just about everyone something to binge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

¡Nailed It! México

Netflix is headed south of the border for the upcoming comical baking special ¡Nailed It! México, adding a Mexican flair to the popular Netflix original series.

The series will see very amateur bakers competing to re-create elaborate deserts to epic failure in an effort to win the grand cash prize of 200,000 pesos ($10,000 USD) and bragging rights. The special will be hosted by actor Omar Chaparro and renowned baker Anna Ruiz, who will be joined by a number of guest judges.



¡Nailed It! México will here to make Netflix subscribers feel better about their own kitchen skills, or lack thereof, on Friday, Feb. 8.

El árbol de la sangre

A young couple will uncover the mysteries of their past in new Netflix film El árbol de la sangre.



El árbol de la sangre, which translates to The Tree of Blood, follows the story of young couple Marc and Rebecca, who venture to their old family farmhouse to uncover the story of their roots, but entwined with stories of love and heartbreak is a story of murder and mystery that threatens to tear them apart.



El árbol de la sangre will be available for streaming on Friday.

High Flying Bird

The NBA’s power structure will be disrupted when an agent hatches a bold plan to save his career and the career of his rookie client in new Netflix film High Flying Bird.



Directed by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and boasting a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan, and Bill Duke, High Flying Bird tells the story of sports agent Ray Burke who is in the midst of a pro basketball lockout. With his career on the line and only 72 hours to pull of his daring plan, Burke outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever, leading to an outcome that questions who owns the game – and who ought to.



High Flying Bird dribbles its way into the Netflix library on Friday.

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

Kevin Hart is leaving his Oscars scandal behind him and taking on Black History month in new Netflix original series Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.



Launching at the start of February, Black History month, the special sees Hart playing himself as he introduces lesser known individuals from Black history through the lens of various educational reenactments, discussing the contributions each of them have made.



Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History will be available for streaming on Friday.

One Day at a Time: Season 3

The wait for new episodes of One Day at a Time will be over this weekend, with Season 3 of the popular Netflix original debuting on Friday.



With two seasons under its belt, the series, a modern remake of a classic sitcom of the same name, this time focused on a Cuban-American family, will see Penelope studying to become a nurse practitioner, Elena and Syd growing closer, Alex facing punishment, Lyda tackling a bucket list, and Shceider falling in love in its third season.



Season 3 will also see co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett making her onscreen debut playing the role of Nicole, the new woman in Penelope’s ex-husband Victor’s life, for two episodes.

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The 1964 murder of American singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Sam Cooke will be investigated in the latest installment of ReMastered, a Netflix original documentary series that investigates high-profile events of those in the music industry.



Cooke, the most influential black musician of the Civil Rights Movement and advocated for the rights of black musicians, was shot to death by motel manager Bertha Franklin in 1964 at the Hacienda Motel in Los Angeles. While Franklin alleged she shot him in self-defense, a story that was corroborated by motel owner Elisa Boyer, his death has been the center of controversy.



ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke, set to debut Friday, will investigate the theories surrounding Cooke’s death, including theories that he had been robbed and “trick-rolled” by a woman and theories that state he was targeted by music industry moguls with links to the mob who all wanted him dead for emerging as a totem for black musicians’ rights.”

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Netflix is bringing a favorite children’s book back to life in Season 2 of The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, which is set to debut on the streaming giant Friday.



Based on the series of books by Day Pilkey, the series follows the adventures of best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins, who turn their principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero looking to save the day.



Season 2 of the series will see George and Harold struggling to keep their grades up to go to summer camp in the face of Melvin and cyborg Melvin running the school.

Unauthorized Living

Spanish drama series Unathorized Living is making its way to Netflix this Friday.



The Netflix original tells the story of a powerful Galician cartel leader who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He attempts to keep his diagnosis a secret as he seeks out his successor.



The series stars José Coronado, Álex González, and Claudia Traisac.

The Break: Season 2

Netflix original series The Break is headed back to the streaming giant with new episodes.



The series follows police detective Yoann Peters, moves back to his peaceful hometown following a painful loss. Bu once there, he is drawn into a murder case that turns up dark secrets.



Season 2 of the The Break, set to debut on Saturday, Feb. 9, will see Yoann tangled in yet another murder case when his former psychiatrist asks for help proving a patient’s innocence.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Hasan Minhaj will deep dive into dives into global politics and culture in Volume 2 of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.



Streaming every Sunday, the popular series explores the modern cultural and political landscape, with Minhaj bringing his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.



The series recently faced trouble when Saudi Arabia threatened legal action following Minhaj’s comments regarding alleged Saudi government ties to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Netflix was forced to pull the episode in question as a result.



Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 2 will be available for streaming on Sunday, Feb. 10.