Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 26)

This weekend, the month of February is coming to a close, and Netflix is sending it off with a few last-minute additions to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streamer’s ever-expanding content catalogue will grow with the addition of six new titles, with Netflix keeping an equal balance this week between originals and licensed content.

As the streaming giant prepares to drop dozens of new titles on Monday to mark the start of March, it's worth looking back on what was added throughout February. While the month proved to be big for licensed content – Netflix added everything from Eat Pray Love to Inception to National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – the streamer also heavily relied on its original programming. February drew up plenty of laughs thanks to additions like Season 2 of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. The streamer also treated book fans to its adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel Firefly Lane. Netflix veered back into the true crime lane with the debut of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, a true crime anthology series that will explore other locales. Given that February includes Valentine's Day, it came as little surprise that the streamer doubled down on the romance, even debuting the final installment of the To All the Boys franchise. You can check out the full list of February additions by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.