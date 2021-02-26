Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 26)
This weekend, the month of February is coming to a close, and Netflix is sending it off with a few last-minute additions to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streamer’s ever-expanding content catalogue will grow with the addition of six new titles, with Netflix keeping an equal balance this week between originals and licensed content.
As the streaming giant prepares to drop dozens of new titles on Monday to mark the start of March, it's worth looking back on what was added throughout February. While the month proved to be big for licensed content – Netflix added everything from Eat Pray Love to Inception to National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation – the streamer also heavily relied on its original programming. February drew up plenty of laughs thanks to additions like Season 2 of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. The streamer also treated book fans to its adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel Firefly Lane. Netflix veered back into the true crime lane with the debut of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, a true crime anthology series that will explore other locales. Given that February includes Valentine's Day, it came as little surprise that the streamer doubled down on the romance, even debuting the final installment of the To All the Boys franchise. You can check out the full list of February additions by clicking here.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Bigfoot Family'
One of the most legendary folklore creatures has gone missing in Netflix's latest family series, Bigfoot Family. Set to be available for streaming Friday, Feb. 26, the animated comedy-drama is set in a world where Bigfoot is not a legend, but rather a big deal. When he suddenly goes missing, however, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.
'Crazy About Her'
Netflix will be doubling down on romance this weekend, also debuting the film Crazy About Her. The Spanish romcom Adri, who falls head over heels for Carla following a wild night together. Adri comes to realize, however, that the only way he will ever see Carla again is by becoming a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides.
What else is being added this weekend?
While in recent years Netflix has made a massive push to produce original content, it’s monthly additions aren't exclusively the streamer's own programming. Along with dozens of original titles, Netflix also treats subscribers to licensed content, and this weekend is no different. In fact, along with the two Netflix originals mentioned above, the streamer will be dropping three licensed films this weekend, giving viewers even more options for a relaxing weekend at home.
Avail. 2/26/21:
Captain Fantastic (2016)
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 2/26/21:
The Frozen Ground (2013)
Leaving 2/28/21:
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Easy A (2010)
The Gift (2015)
GoodFellas (1990)
Gran Torino (2008)
Haywire (2011)
LA 92 (2017)
Little Nicky (2000)
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution (2015)
Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
Sleepover (2004)
What was added this week?
Avail. 2/23/21:
Brian Regan: On The Rocks – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pelé – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/24/21:
Canine Intervention – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ginny & Georgia – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Avail. 2/25/21:
Geez & Ann – NETFLIX FILM
High-Rise Invasion – NETFLIX ANIME
What's coming next month?
While this weekend marks the end of February, Monday will mark the beginning of March! This means that dozens of new titles are headed your way as Netflix drops even more new additions throughout the month, and subscribers have plenty to look forward to. Beginning on March 1, Netflix subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Amy Poehler's Moxie to a new Nailed It! spinoff series, Nailed It!: Double Trouble. The streamer is also gearing up to add a new documentary recounting unexplained and paranormal tales real people have experienced as well as a Last Chance U spinoff focused on basketball. You can see the full list of March 2021 titles, which includes a total of 53 Netflix originals, by clicking here.