Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 9)

A few new presents will arrive in the streaming library this weekend as Netflix double-checks its list of incoming December 2022 titles. This weekend, eight new titles are set to arrive, including seven Netflix original series and films. The new additions include Season 4 of Dream Home Makeover, the second season of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Dream Home Makeover' Season 4 Shea and Syd McGee are converting more houses into homes when Dream Home Makeover returns to Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 9. The series, originally debuting on the platform back in October of 2019, follows interior designers Syd and Shea McGree as they tackle different home design projects with a variety of budgets in each 30-minute episode, all while embodying their motto: make life beautiful. In Season 4, She and Syd continue to deliver fantasy spaces as they fit a playroom with a climbing wall and renovate a luxurious Airstream. prevnext

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on Friday. A reinvention of the Disney classic, the film uses stop-motion and animation to tell the tale of the beloved wooden puppet who is brought to life. Del Toro co-wrote Pinocchio with Patrick McHale and Matthew Robins and co-directed the movie with Mark Gustafson. The movie was produced by Netflix Animation, The Jim Henson Company and Shadow Machine. It stars Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. prevnext

'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2' Just months after dropping the first season of its Money Heist spinoff after the original series concluded, Netflix is treating fans to Part 2 of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. Based on the Spanish heist crime drama series of the same name, the series ollows "The Professor," a strategist criminal mastermind, and his plans to pull off a heist in Korean Peninsula, involving a group of thieves overtaking the mint of a unified Korea. Directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, the new Netflix original series stars Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon. Part 2 drops on Friday. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 12/9/22

CAT – NETFLIX SERIES

Dragon Age: Absolution – NETFLIX ANIME

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/10/22

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Prisoners prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, three titles will depart the streaming library. After The Shack makes its exit on Friday, Fast Color will depart on Saturday followed by Manhunt: Unabomber on Sunday. With several weeks still left in December, though, Netflix's list of outgoing titles still has plenty of boxes to check off. Leaving 12/14/22

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4 Leaving 12/15/22

The Danish Girl prevnext