Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 31)

This weekend, Netflix is joining the world in saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. As December comes to a close, and with it the year, the streaming giant will be stocking its streaming library with dozens of new additions to help subscribers start the new year right and fulfill their New Year’s resolutions to tick off their must-watch binges.

In total, the streamer’s content catalog will expand by a whopping 63 new titles, seven of which are Netflix originals. These titles will include both the last additions from Netflix’s 2021 lineup and the first additions from the 2022 list. Subscribers can expect to see everything from a new season of Cobra Kai, the YouTube-turned-Netflix series based around The Karate Kid, to the Fab Five back in action and headed to Texas for a new season of Queer Eye, Netflix’s hit series that is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Netflix will also be treating subscribers to plenty of titles that are not Netflix originals, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hell or High Water, and The NeverEnding Story, among many others.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Cobra Kai’: Season 4

https://youtu.be/I3uX4uwrAaY

After hopping from YouTube Red to Netflix in January of this year, Cobra Kai is returning to the streaming platform for its fourth season. Set 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, the series is told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence, who’s been down-and-out since that fateful All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984. The rivalry between him and the now-successful Daniel LaRusso is reignited, with Daniel forced to handle it without the calm, guiding hand of Mr. Miyagi. In Season 4, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Cobra Kai Season 4 will be available for streaming on Friday, Dec. 31.

‘Queer Eye’: Season 6

The Fab Five are back in action and they’re headed to the Lone Star State in Season 6 of Queer Eye. After spending Season 5 in “The City of Brotherly Love,” Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are headed to Texas to work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans. Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives.

‘Stay Close’

Mystery lovers rejoice, because a new Harlan Coben mystery is headed to Netflix on Friday. Stay Close, Coben’s fourth Netflix original series produced under his deal with the streamer, follows what appears to be a normal suburban family as they uncover their own dark secrets, including a past criminal entanglement that may not be buried as deeply as they hope. Based on Coben’s 2012 novel of the same name, the limited series is set to span eight episodes. It stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Eddie Izzard, Jo Joyner, Youssef Kerkour, Sarah Parish, Daniel Francis, Dylan Francis, Andi Osho, Bethany Antonia, Rachel Andrews, Poppy Gilbert, and Hyoie O’Grady.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 12/31/21:

The Lost Daughter – NETFLIX FILM

Seal Team – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/1/22:

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke – NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

What’s leaving this weekend?

Leaving 12/31/21:

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

Leaving 1/1/22:

Snowpiercer

What was added this week?

Avail. 12/28/21:

Word Party Presents: Math! – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/29/21:

Anxious People – NETFLIX SERIES

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/30/21:

Kitz – NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King – NETFLIX FILM