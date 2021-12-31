Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 31)

This weekend, Netflix is joining the world in saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. As December comes to a close, and with it the year, the streaming giant will be stocking its streaming library with dozens of new additions to help subscribers start the new year right and fulfill their New Year’s resolutions to tick off their must-watch binges.
In total, the streamer’s content catalog will expand by a whopping 63 new titles, seven of which are Netflix originals. These titles will include both the last additions from Netflix’s 2021 lineup and the first additions from the 2022 list. Subscribers can expect to see everything from a new season of Cobra Kai, the YouTube-turned-Netflix series based around The Karate Kid, to the Fab Five back in action and headed to Texas for a new season of Queer Eye, Netflix’s hit series that is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Netflix will also be treating subscribers to plenty of titles that are not Netflix originals, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hell or High Water, and The NeverEnding Story, among many others.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
‘Cobra Kai’: Season 4
After hopping from YouTube Red to Netflix in January of this year, Cobra Kai is returning to the streaming platform for its fourth season. Set 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, the series is told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence, who’s been down-and-out since that fateful All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984. The rivalry between him and the now-successful Daniel LaRusso is reignited, with Daniel forced to handle it without the calm, guiding hand of Mr. Miyagi. In Season 4, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Cobra Kai Season 4 will be available for streaming on Friday, Dec. 31.
‘Queer Eye’: Season 6
The Fab Five are back in action and they’re headed to the Lone Star State in Season 6 of Queer Eye. After spending Season 5 in “The City of Brotherly Love,” Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are headed to Texas to work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans. Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives.
‘Stay Close’
Mystery lovers rejoice, because a new Harlan Coben mystery is headed to Netflix on Friday. Stay Close, Coben’s fourth Netflix original series produced under his deal with the streamer, follows what appears to be a normal suburban family as they uncover their own dark secrets, including a past criminal entanglement that may not be buried as deeply as they hope. Based on Coben’s 2012 novel of the same name, the limited series is set to span eight episodes. It stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Eddie Izzard, Jo Joyner, Youssef Kerkour, Sarah Parish, Daniel Francis, Dylan Francis, Andi Osho, Bethany Antonia, Rachel Andrews, Poppy Gilbert, and Hyoie O’Grady.
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 12/31/21:
The Lost Daughter – NETFLIX FILM
Seal Team – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/1/22:
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke – NETFLIX FILM
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
What’s leaving this weekend?
Leaving 12/31/21:
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
Leaving 1/1/22:
Snowpiercer
What was added this week?
Avail. 12/28/21:
Word Party Presents: Math! – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 12/29/21:
Anxious People – NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/30/21:
Kitz – NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King – NETFLIX FILM