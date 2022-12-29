Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 30)
The Times Square Ball won't be the only thing dropping this weekend as the world says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. This New Year's weekend, Netflix is celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of the next in a big way, with 49 new additions dropping in the streaming library. This weekend's long list of titles includes everything from Netflix's adaptation of Don DeLillo's book White Noise to the streamer's annual Best of Stand Up comedy special.
'Secrets of Summer: Season 2
The Netflix Family library is gaining a new addition when Secrets of Summer Season 2 drops on Friday, Dec. 30. The Argentinian musical series follows a group of teenagers who work to save an old hotel lost in the middle of the Argentine Delta. As the resort revives its wakeboarding competitions, Mexican athlete Steffi who is determined to uncover a family secret. In Season 2, Steffi, Luz, and their family and friends continue to fight for Cielo Grande's future after a new owner takes over. The series stars Pilar Pascual along with Abril Di Yorio, Víctor Varona, and Guido Messina.prevnext
'White Noise'
Netflix's adaptation of Don DeLillo's book White Noise debuts on Friday. Written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach, the film dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life, all while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. White Noise stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, and Lars Edinger.prevnext
'Best of Stand Up 2022'
Netflix is kicking off the end of the year with a few laughs. On Saturday, Dec. 31, the streamer's annual Best of Stand Up comedy special returns. The annual end-of-the-year specials sees the streamer looking back at some of the jokes that came out throughout the year in a compilation of stand-up highlights. The past year was a major one for stand-up specials on the streamer, with 2022 bringing about Chelsea Handler: Revolution, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, and more.prevnext
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 12/30/22
Avail. 12/31/22
Lady Voyeur – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/1/23
Kaleidoscope – NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The 'Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
What's leaving this weekend?
December is quickly ticking away, and before the countdown to 2023 reaches zero, Netflix is making some changes to its streaming library. This weekend, two dozen titles are set to exit on New Year's Eve, making room for a new round of additions rolling out on New Year's day.
Leaving 12/31/22
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
What was added this week?
Avail. 12/26/22
No Escape
Treason – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/27/22
Chelsea Handler: Revolution – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/28/22
7 Women and a Murder – NETFLIX FILM
A Night at the Kindergarten – NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Stuck with You – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/29/22
Brown and Friends – NETFLIX FAMILY
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/30/22
Secrets of Summer: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
White Noise – NETFLIX FILM