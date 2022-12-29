Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 30)

The Times Square Ball won't be the only thing dropping this weekend as the world says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. This New Year's weekend, Netflix is celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of the next in a big way, with 49 new additions dropping in the streaming library. This weekend's long list of titles includes everything from Netflix's adaptation of Don DeLillo's book White Noise to the streamer's annual Best of Stand Up comedy special. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Secrets of Summer: Season 2 The Netflix Family library is gaining a new addition when Secrets of Summer Season 2 drops on Friday, Dec. 30. The Argentinian musical series follows a group of teenagers who work to save an old hotel lost in the middle of the Argentine Delta. As the resort revives its wakeboarding competitions, Mexican athlete Steffi who is determined to uncover a family secret. In Season 2, Steffi, Luz, and their family and friends continue to fight for Cielo Grande's future after a new owner takes over. The series stars Pilar Pascual along with Abril Di Yorio, Víctor Varona, and Guido Messina.

'White Noise' Netflix's adaptation of Don DeLillo's book White Noise debuts on Friday. Written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach, the film dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life, all while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. White Noise stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, and Lars Edinger.

'Best of Stand Up 2022' Netflix is kicking off the end of the year with a few laughs. On Saturday, Dec. 31, the streamer's annual Best of Stand Up comedy special returns. The annual end-of-the-year specials sees the streamer looking back at some of the jokes that came out throughout the year in a compilation of stand-up highlights. The past year was a major one for stand-up specials on the streamer, with 2022 bringing about Chelsea Handler: Revolution, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, and more.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 12/30/22

Alpha Males – NETFLIX SERIES

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/31/22

Lady Voyeur – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 1/1/23

Kaleidoscope – NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The 'Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

What's leaving this weekend? December is quickly ticking away, and before the countdown to 2023 reaches zero, Netflix is making some changes to its streaming library. This weekend, two dozen titles are set to exit on New Year's Eve, making room for a new round of additions rolling out on New Year's day. Leaving 12/31/22

1BR

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Little Princess

Blood Diamond

Blow

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Chocolat

Eyes Wide Shut

I Love You, Man

Life as We Know It

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

New York Minute

Point Break

Police Academy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie